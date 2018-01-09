StyleCaster
5 Pointers for Flawless Hair Post-Workout

Photo: ImaxTree

Truth be told, hitting the gym is a New Year’s resolution for most of us. Whether you want to shed pounds, tone up or just improve the health of your heart, routine workouts are sure to make you feel accomplished and on your way to a healthier lifestyle. But just because you’re squeezing in sweat sessions, doesn’t mean your hair has to suffer.

If you can keep your strands in place, you may reconsider squeezing in a spin class on your lunch break or a yoga slot before a date night. We touched base with hair pros on tips and tricks to help you leave the gym with flawless strands in a breeze.

Perfect Your Protective Style

Workout hair is anything that’s away from the face and off of the neck, although there are some brave, warrior women who can run 6.0 on the treadmill with their hair down. But what will keep strands protected while you burn your cals? “If you plan to break a sweat, you want a hairstyle to keep you cool,” shares Dana Tizzo, senior hairstylist from Butterfly Studio Salon. “A high ponytail will keep your hair away from your neck, but make sure to use a non-creasing hair tie to avoid any dents of snags in your hair.” For girls who rock heat-styled strands, Tizzo also suggests smoothing back your pony with a sweat-wicking headband to keep edges dry and frizz-free.

If you have curly or textured strands, a loose bun or top knot may be a better option. “Women with curly or coily hair can also opt for satin or silk scarves to keep hair frizz-free and in smooth,” Giovanni Vaccaro, Glamsquad Creative Director shares.

Sneak in Hair Treatments

As all millennial woman know, mastering all of our desired tasks can only be done my multitasking and hitting the gym is no different. Instead of carving out 30 minutes for a deep treatment, apply product to hair before you sweat and rinse out post-workout. “Providing hair with extra moisture during a low to medium intensity workout can be a great way to kill two birds with one stone,” says Vacarro. “Use a leave-in conditioner or oil on damp hair while tossing hair in a bun so the hair can full absorb the product during your workout.”

Gauge Your Sweat Levels

Now that you know how to prep hair before you train, let’s tackle what to do post-yoga or spin class. If you’re on the fence about washing your hair or air-drying and heading to work, here’s how to know what to do. “Treat your hair differently based on the intensity of your workout and the amount of sweat you produced,” says Vacarro. “For a low to medium intensity workout where sweating is kept to a minimum, you don’t necessarily have to wash your hair.”

If you’re hitting Bikram yoga or a boot camp style class, shampoo is a must. “Sweat can clog pores on the scalp and can cause dry scalp and stunted hair growth,” says Vacarro. It can also cause foul odor and shorten the lifespan of your hair. If you’re a gym rat, consider using a scalp exfoliator 1-2 times a week to rid hair of any built-up debris.

Avoid Styling Foes

Your workout is over and it’s time to head to the office or out with friends, but your strands are unmanageable. If flyaway pieces or frizz are your problem, grab a light-weight cream or pomade. Curly girls should opt for an edge control gel that you can use before and after your workout without gunky buildup.

Another pro-tip for post-sweat styling is dry shampoo. “Apply a dry shampoo to your roots before your workout to prevent moisture from transferring from your scalp to the rest of your hair,” shares Tizzo. For darker hair colors, make sure your dry shampoo goes on clear and doesn’t create a white film on your strands.

If you have fine or thin hair, try a style that will give some texture to strands so they don’t fall flat. “If you don’t have time to wash, use the cool setting on the blow dryer and blow your roots upside down to add some volume,” suggests Tizzo. “Another trick is styling hair in french braids before your workout to add texture to hair once your sweat session is done.”

Pack Appropriately

You’ve got the lowdown on how to perfect your hair before, during and after you sweat, but in order to pull off your best look, you need to be stocked with the best products. Here are some stylist-approved hair helpers to keep your strands intact while you reach your new year goals.

1 of 12
STYLECASTER | Post-Workout Hair Products | Amika Touchable Hairspray
Amika Touchable Hairspray

Keep baby hairs and flyways in place without crunchy, stiff stands with this lightweight hairspray.

$22.50, at Amika

Photo: Amika
STYLECASTER | Post-Workout Hair Products | Goody SlideProof Bobby Pins
Goody SlideProof Bobby Pins

Pins are a great staple for girls with shorter styles to pin back strands away from the face.

$4, at Walmart

Photo: Goody
STYLECASTER | Post-Workout Hair Products | Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

To avoid build-up from consistent gym sessions, try a gentle scalp exfoliator once a week to purify and condition both your scalp and hair.

$42, at Sephora

Photo: Briogeo
STYLECASTER | Post-Workout Hair Products | Cantu Extra Hold Edge Stay Gel
Cantu Extra Hold Edge Stay Gel

Whether your hair is swept into a ponytail or worn down, this flake-free gel keeps edges smooth and in place

$4, at Target

Photo: Cantu
STYLECASTER | Post-Workout Hair Products | Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Hair Mist
Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Hair Mist

Spritz this hair fragrance in your tresses and your coworkers will never guess you burned 500 calories before work.

$55, at Sephora

Photo: Chanel
STYLECASTER | Post-Workout Hair Products | EmiJay Flexx Hair Ties in Fiji
EmiJay Flexx Hair Ties in Fiji

These non-creasing hair ties are just as pretty in your hair as they are on your arm.

$10, at Emi Jay

Photo: EmiJay
STYLECASTER | Post-Workout Hair Products | Grace Eleyae Satin Cap
Grace Eleyae Satin Cap

Great for textured or curly hair, toss on this satin-lined cap to keep hair smooth and protected while you move.

$21, at Grace Eleyae

Photo: Grace Eleyae
STYLECASTER | Post-Workout Hair Products | Lululemon Cardio Cross Trainer Headband
Lululemon Cardio Cross Trainer Headband

A non-slip, sweat-wicking headband will stay in place no matter how hard you run, jump, lift or leap.

$14, at Lululemon

Photo: Lululemon
STYLECASTER | Post-Workout Hair Products | Nexxus Hydra Light Leave in Conditioning Foam
Nexxus Hydra Light Leave in Conditioning Foam

Strands won’t look greasy or weighed down with this airy formula. Apply pre-and-post workout to give hair a punch of hydration.

$19, at Target

Photo: Nexxus
STYLECASTER | Post-Workout Hair Products | Not Your Mothers Clean Freak Dry Shampoo
Not Your Mothers Clean Freak Dry Shampoo

This invisible formula absorbs excess moisture from scalp without a residual white film.

$6, at Ulta

Photo: Not Your Mothers
STYLECASTER | Post-Workout Hair Products | Ouai Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets
Ouai Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets

Great for all hair types, this coconut oil and shea butter infused hair wipe keeps frizz at bay in a simple swipe.

$18, at Sephora

Photo: Ouai
STYLECASTER | Post-Workout Hair Products | IGK Swipe Up Charcoal Dry Shampoo Wipes
IGK Swipe Up Charcoal Dry Shampoo Wipes

Think of oil blotting, but for the hair, these oil-absorbing wipes use active charcoal to lift excess oils from your scalp and strands.

$18, at Sephora

Photo: IGK

