The Must-Know Ingredients Clean Beauty Brands Love Using

Investing in a beauty routine that’s truly devoid of harmful ingredients means your clean beauty education never ends. There’s always legislation regarding animal testing to familiarize yourself with, new small-batch brands to discover and, of course, knowing the actual difference between frequently used terms, such as all-natural, green and organic.

And though this list can easily include a constantly evolving list of innovative, lesser-known ingredients, there’s also a not-so-short list of ones with serious lasting power. And if you’re new to the clean beauty arena, getting familiar with these old faves are definitely a solid place to start. Ahead, with the help of aesthetician and Monastery founder Athena Hewett, is a handy guide for the beginning of your eco-friendly beauty transformation.