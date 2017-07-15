StyleCaster
12 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs

12 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs

12 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs
Photo: Getty Images

Are we the only ones loving the fact that bangs are back? Whether it was Bella Hadid’s CFDA Awards clip-ins or major nostalgia for the ’90s, it feels as though the beauty world as a whole has been inspired to get choppy, summer fringe. But considering humid, sweaty heat is in full-swing, the thought of tying your hair into a ponytail with bangs could conjure up some unfortunate (see: wildly embarrassing) elementary school photos.

But, guys, weather-appropriate hairstyles don’t have to sacrifice style over comfort. And to prove it to you, we’ve combed through the best sets of celebrity bangs for ultimate ponytail inspiration. We’re talking incredibly pretty combos like Hilary Duff’s long, sleek ponytail with messy, separated bangs, and Kylie Jenner’s grown-out, side-swept look. See the 12 prettiest, celebrity-inspired ways to wear a ponytail with bangs, ahead.

1 of 13
Kylie Jenner
At the 2015 American Music Awards

Photo: Getty Images
11 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs: Hilary Duff
At the InStyle Golden Globes Party

Photo: Getty Images
Hilary Duff
At the InStyle Golden Globes Party

Photo: Getty Images
Lea Michele
At the 2015 FOX Programming Presentation

Photo: Getty Images
11 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs: Chrissy Teigen
At the 2012 Billboard Music Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
At the 2016 Vogue 100 Celebration

Photo: Getty Images
Ariana Grande
At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

Photo: Getty Images
11 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs: Beyonce
At the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards

Photo: Getty Images
11 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs: Sofia Vergara
At the 42nd NAACP Image Awards

Photo: Getty Images
11 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs: Kaley Cuoco
At the "HOP" Los Angeles Premiere

Photo: Getty Images
11 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs: Zendaya
At Cirque du Soleil: Kurios

Photo: Getty Images
11 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs: Rihanna Bangs
At the Stratford City Christmas Lights Celebration

Photo: Getty Images
11 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs: Zoey Deschanel
At the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Photo: Getty Images

