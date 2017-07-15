12 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs

Are we the only ones loving the fact that bangs are back? Whether it was Bella Hadid’s CFDA Awards clip-ins or major nostalgia for the ’90s, it feels as though the beauty world as a whole has been inspired to get choppy, summer fringe. But considering humid, sweaty heat is in full-swing, the thought of tying your hair into a ponytail with bangs could conjure up some unfortunate (see: wildly embarrassing) elementary school photos.

But, guys, weather-appropriate hairstyles don’t have to sacrifice style over comfort. And to prove it to you, we’ve combed through the best sets of celebrity bangs for ultimate ponytail inspiration. We’re talking incredibly pretty combos like Hilary Duff’s long, sleek ponytail with messy, separated bangs, and Kylie Jenner’s grown-out, side-swept look. See the 12 prettiest, celebrity-inspired ways to wear a ponytail with bangs, ahead.