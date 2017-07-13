StyleCaster
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer

30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer

30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer
Photo: Getty Images

Public service announcement: There are 71 days of summer left. And if you’re anything like us, the thought of enduring over two more months of oily skin and frizzy, angry hair has us on the edge of a full-blown panic attack (we’re dramatic, sorry ‘bout it). And despite our rain dances and many, many prayers, the warmth and humidity isn’t going away anytime soon—so, we’re adapting our go-to beauty looks to be 100 percent warm-weather friendly for the rest of summer. And for us, that means no more hairstyles that leave our necks dripping in sweat.

Yep, we’re going for ponytails. But don’t worry: We’re not suggesting you tie your hair into a basic, blah ponytail everyday until fall. Because after combing through the most inspo-worthy of street style, we’ve found the prettiest, coolest ponytail styles to attempt this summer. Including sleek, ribbon-tied looks and messy side ponies, we’ve rounded up 30 ponytails that are incredibly easy to copy, and anything but boring. Check out all 30, ahead, and prepare to maybe, just maybe, enjoy the rest of summer.

 

1 of 30
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Low Ponytail With Golden, Twisted Crown
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Low Ponytail With Black Ribbon
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Infinity Loop Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: High Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Low Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Low Ponytail With Braided Middle Part and Crown
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Low Ponytail With Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: High Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Low Ponytail With Deep Braided Side Part
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Half Up Half Down Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Low Messy Braided Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Dutch Braid Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Low Ponytail With Hair Wrapped Around Base
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Low Ponytail With Side Part
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Low Ponytail With Long Hair Tie
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Low Ponytail on Short Hair
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Low Side Ponytail Over The Shoulder
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Messy Braided Infinity Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Messy Ponytail On Short Hair
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Ponytail With Hair Wrapped Around Base
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: High Teased Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Ponytail With Wispy Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Ponytail With Criss-Crossed Hair Ties
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Short Hair Ponytail With Braided Crown
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Half-Braided Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Tiny Rainbow Braids Into Twisted Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Twisted Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Two Dutch Braids Into Low Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: Half Bun Half Ponytail With Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
30 So-Pretty (and Non-Boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer: High Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images

