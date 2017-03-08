The Pixie Haircut: 12 Ways to Style Your Short ‘Do

Deciding to go for a daring pixie takes some careful consideration—and once you finally go for it, figuring out how to style a pixie haircut can take a little work.
But Hollywood’s most gorgeous women serve as proof that once a short crop is styled right, it looks freaking amazing. Not only is the pixie cut a gutsy, statement-making move, but it can also be pretty versatile.
Here, 12 awesome ways celebrities show us how to style the pixie haircut.
Originally published August 2013. Updated March 2017.
2013 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Everyone's favorite wild child, Miley Cyrus, spiked up her pixie cut (and showed off her dark roots) for a punk rock vibe.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
beyonce2.jpg
Beyonce shows off her daring new 'do, a dramatic change from her famous longer locks.
Image via Instagram
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Fast & Furious 6" - Arrivals
"Fast & Furious 6 actress" (and Chris Hemsworth's leading lady) Elsa Pataky's piecey, side-swept pixie looks sexy yet effortless.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
85th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Anne Hathaway's chocolate brown hair looks soft and super feminine brushed forward over her forehead. It's the perfect complement to her light pink lips and shiny, girly gown.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 1 - Backstage
Ever the risk taker, Rihanna rocks the pixie cut (and practically every hairstyle she tries), proving that a simple style is a good excuse to go bold with your makeup. Here, she looks gorgeous with bright lips, dark eye makeup, and lush, long lashes.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel
24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Presented By Ketel One And Wells Fargo - Backstage
Charlize Theron's soft, wavy pixie cut looks ultra-feminine paired with bright red lips and flawless, glowing skin.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD
Disney Media Networks International Upfronts
We're pretty sure Ginnifer Goodwin has tried every short haircut in the book, and we love her for it. Here she pairs a more boyish, slightly messy style with magenta lips, a dramatic cat eye, and defined brows.
Photo:
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
15th Annual Hollywood Film Awards Gala Presented By Starz - Backstage
No stranger to the pixie cut, Carey Mulligan swept her slightly wavy, buttery blonde hair into a less severe side part.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Hollywood Film Awards
2013 Costume Institute Gala - PUNK: Chaos To Couture
Michelle Williams proves that even short hair needs some accessorizing from time to time. Her studded headband adds some edginess to her asymmetrical hairstyle.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
BAFTA Los Angeles 18th Annual Awards Season Tea Party - Red Carpet
Evan Rachel Wood's short hair looks both corporate and chic thanks to a slick side part and a little volume.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For BAFTA Los Angeles
"Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2" New York Premiere - Arrivals
We'll never forget when Emma Watson chopped her strands into a daring, super short cut. Slicked back and side parted, her sleek hair and daring eye makeup made for an edgy and gorgeous combination.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
FRANCE-CINEMA-FESTIVAL
The (unofficial) queen of the pixie cut, Halle Berry, has let her usually close-cropped cut go a little long. We love her windswept, subtly highlighted strands.
Photo:
PIERRE ANDRIEU/AFP/Getty Images