Pippa Middleton Chopped Her Hair into the Freshest Fall Lob

Pippa Middleton is saying sayonara to summer with a fresh fall chop. The 34-year-old philanthropist—who some might recognize as the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton—stepped out on Tuesday sporting a killer shoulder-length lob, while riding her bike in London.

Dressed casually in a brown and white flannel and black skinny jeans, Pippa was photographed hopping onto her bike as her fresh cut tossed lightly in the wind. Though not as obvious as the major chop to her long flowing tresses, Pippa also might have touched up her hair color. While on her bike ride, the royal sister’s dark brown hair appeared slightly lighter with honey blonde undertones.

Pippa spotted with new haircut #replikate #replipippa #pippamiddleton #pippamatthews #pippagram A post shared by Janelle Nash (@royalreplikate) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Pippa isn’t the only Middleton who has recently joined the lob game either. In June, older sis Kate turned heads when she attended Wimbledon in London with a flouncy shoulder-length chop, proving that the bob/lob game isn’t just sweeping Hollywood, but also the royal family. Just saying: Don’t be surprised if you wake up to the news of Prince Harry’s new lob any day now.