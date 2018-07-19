Pinterest’s Most Popular Waterproof Mascara May Surprise You

When you’ve applied a full face of makeup, it’s above 80 degrees and you’re nowhere near an air conditioner, waterproof mascara is absolutely necessary…unless you’re into the whole raccoon eye thing. Of course, there’s a gargantuan amount of brands to choose from and not enough time to test all of them, so more often than not, we depend on the reviews of other to point us in the right direction.
And while sifting through Sephora and Ulta reviews can be a humorous and highly informative process, we’re more inclined toward Pinterest, where a simple search reveals the product beauty lovers are pinning most. In the case of waterproof mascara, it’s Lancôme Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara, whose saves spiked +316% in April 2018 alone, according to research done by the site.
While we wouldn’t label this one a full-on “cult favorite,” it is one of the brand’s best-selling products and atop the copious amount of “best mascara” lists across the interwebs.
🇫🇷 Vive la France! 🇫🇷Tears of joy are no match for Monsieur Big waterproof mascara. Whatever you’re happy about, show your emotion with this high-volume, waterproof mascara that keeps lashes strong, bold and voluminous for up to 24 hours so you can take on any challenge and defeat flaking or clumping. Monsieur Big is the champion! #Lancome #Mascara #WorldCup2018
Specific ingredients aren’t listed on the website, but if word of mouth is any indication, it does just what it claims: provide hold and volume that lasts through sweat, water, and rain. We’ll take two, please!