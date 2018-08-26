StyleCaster
The Most Noteworthy Global Beauty Trends According to Pinterest

What's hot
by
Photo: ImaxTree.

With one season ending and another on its way in, trend talk is inevitable. While some stick to marching to the beat of their own drum, some also swear by looking to the runway, high fashion glossies and even social media for the inspiration needed to look and feel their best. For us, we can’t think of a better place to gather ideas for an existing style or create an entirely new one than Pinterest.

Considered by many to be a massive collection of digital vision boards, it’s quickly become a global destination for predicting the decisions people will be making in pretty much every aspect of their life, but especially beauty. So much so, that the site gifts us with an annual report so we can anticipate what’s coming down the pipeline. So if you’re all about planning ahead and want to start crafting hair and makeup looks for the fall season, here is what’s been making noise all 2018.

 

Glitter Makeup

In Argentina, searches for glitter makeup rose 77 percent.

Photo: ImaxTree.
Glitter Makeup
Photo: ImaxTree.
Glitter Makeup
Photo: ImaxTree.
Braids

In America, search for braids rose a whopping 445 percent.

Photo: ImaxTree.
Braids
Photo: ImaxTree.
Braids
Photo: ImaxTree.
Purple eyeshadow is also popular in the U.S, with searches rising 52 percent.

Photo: ImaxTree.
Photo: ImaxTree.
Photo: ImaxTree.
Wine-Colored Lipstick

Down in Brazil, searches for wine lipstick were up 93 percent.

Photo: ImaxTree.
Wine-Colored Lipstick
Photo: ImaxTree.
Wine-Colored Lipstick
Photo: ImaxTree.
Red Nail Polish
Photo: ImaxTree.
Red Nail Polish
Photo: ImaxTree.
Red Nail Polish

In the United Kingdom, searches for red nails went up 90 percent.

Photo: ImaxTree.

