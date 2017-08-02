10 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear Pink Lipstick Tonight

As much as we love a classic red or deep plum lip, there’s something inherently fresh about the pink lipstick trend: Even though pink is a classic in the sense that people have been wearing it for decades, there are always fun, new shades and fresh, modern ways to style it.
And though we’d like to call ourselves beauty risk-takers, we’re basically weak creatures of habit who gravitate to our go-to products and colors day after day. So, to avoid wasting the rest of our summer on blah, boring colors, we dug up the ultimate pink lipstick inspo—not just sheer, barely-there pinks, either.
We combed through every red carpet gallery to find the best inspo for every shade of pink lipstick, ranging from fuchsia to blush. And if Zendaya and Lily Collins looking stunning aren’t motivation enough, we also gathered the 10 best pink lipsticks on the market right now, including a drugstore favorite under $10. See all the photos, ahead.
Zendaya
At the premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming"
Photo:
Getty Images
Lorac Alter Ego Matte Lipstick in Nymph
Lorac Alter Ego Matte Lipstick in Nymph, $18; at Lorac
Photo:
Lorac
Blake Lively
At the Noon By Noor Fall 2012 Presentation
Photo:
Getty Images
Almay Smart Shade Butter Kiss Lipstick in Pink Light
Almay Smart Shade Butter Kiss Lipstick in Pink Light, $6.44; at Walmart
Photo:
Almay
Lily Collins
At the premiere of "The Last Tycoon"
Photo:
Getty Images
Bare Minerals Statement Luxe-Shine Lipstick in Rebound
Bare Minerals Statement Luxe-Shine Lipstick in Rebound, $20; at Bare Minerals
Photo:
Bare Minerals
Priyanka Chopra
At the "Baywatch" photo call
Photo:
Getty Images
Too Faced Melted Liquified Longwear Lipstick in Melted Peony
Too Faced Melted Liquified Longwear Lipstick in Melted Peony, $21; at Too Faced
Photo:
Too Faced
Kendall Jenner
At the premiere of "Valerian"
Photo:
Getty Images
Pixi By Petra Mattelustre Lipstick in Bitten Rose
Pixi By Petra Mattelustre Lipstick in Bitten Rose, $12; at Target
Photo:
Pixi By Petra
Emma Stone
At 87th Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon
Photo:
Getty Images
Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Electric Pink
Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Electric Pink, $21; at Smashbox
Photo:
Smashbox
Rihanna
At the premiere of "Valerian"
Photo:
Getty Images
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Pink Cognito
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Pink Cognito, $4.99; at Target
Photo:
Revlon
Jennifer Lawrence
At the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Photo:
Getty Images
Maybelline Lip Studio Color Blur in Berry Misbehaved
Maybelline Lip Studio Color Blur in Berry Misbehaved, $5.59; at Walgreens
Photo:
Maybelline
Emma Roberts
Photo:
Getty Images
It Cosmetics Vitality Lip Flush 4-in-1 Reviver Lipstick Stain in Rose Flush
It Cosmetics Vitality Lip Flush 4-in-1 Reviver Lipstick Stain in Rose Flush, $20; at It Cosmetics
Photo:
It Cosmetics
Elsa Hosk
At the premiere of "The Beguiled"
Photo:
Getty Images
Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Pink Frost
Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Pink Frost, $6; at Milani
Photo:
Milani