10 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear Pink Lipstick Tonight

As much as we love a classic red or deep plum lip, there’s something inherently fresh about the pink lipstick trend: Even though pink is a classic in the sense that people have been wearing it for decades, there are always fun, new shades and fresh, modern ways to style it.

And though we’d like to call ourselves beauty risk-takers, we’re basically weak creatures of habit who gravitate to our go-to products and colors day after day. So, to avoid wasting the rest of our summer on blah, boring colors, we dug up the ultimate pink lipstick inspo—not just sheer, barely-there pinks, either.

We combed through every red carpet gallery to find the best inspo for every shade of pink lipstick, ranging from fuchsia to blush. And if Zendaya and Lily Collins looking stunning aren’t motivation enough, we also gathered the 10 best pink lipsticks on the market right now, including a drugstore favorite under $10. See all the photos, ahead.

1 of 20
best pink lipsticks-zendaya wearing light pink lipstick
Zendaya

At the premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Photo: Getty Images
best pink lipsticks-Lorac Alter Ego Matte Lipstick in Nymph
Lorac Alter Ego Matte Lipstick in Nymph

Lorac Alter Ego Matte Lipstick in Nymph, $18; at Lorac

Photo: Lorac
best pink lipsticks-Blake Lively wearing hot pink lipstick
Blake Lively

At the Noon By Noor Fall 2012 Presentation

Photo: Getty Images
best pink lipsticks-
Almay Smart Shade Butter Kiss Lipstick in Pink Light

Almay Smart Shade Butter Kiss Lipstick in Pink Light, $6.44; at Walmart

Photo: Almay
best pink lipsticks-Lily Collins wearing dark pink lipstick
Lily Collins

At the premiere of "The Last Tycoon"

Photo: Getty Images
best pink lipsticks-Bare Minerals Statement Luxe-Shine Lipstick in Rebound
Bare Minerals Statement Luxe-Shine Lipstick in Rebound

Bare Minerals Statement Luxe-Shine Lipstick in Rebound, $20; at Bare Minerals

Photo: Bare Minerals
best pink lipsticks-Priyanka Chopra wearing peachy pink lipstick
Priyanka Chopra

At the "Baywatch" photo call

Photo: Getty Images
best pink lipsticks-Too Faced Melted Liquified Longwear Lipstick in Melted Peony
Too Faced Melted Liquified Longwear Lipstick in Melted Peony

Too Faced Melted Liquified Longwear Lipstick in Melted Peony, $21; at Too Faced

Photo: Too Faced
best pink lipsticks-Kendall Jenner wearing pink lipstick
Kendall Jenner

At the premiere of "Valerian"

Photo: Getty Images
best pink lipsticks-Pixi By Petra Mattelustre Lipstick in Bitten Rose
Pixi By Petra Mattelustre Lipstick in Bitten Rose

Pixi By Petra Mattelustre Lipstick in Bitten Rose, $12; at Target

Photo: Pixi By Petra
best pink lipsticks-Emma stone wearing pink lipstick
Emma Stone

At 87th Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon

Photo: Getty Images
best pink lipsticks-Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Electric Pink
Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Electric Pink

Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Electric Pink, $21; at Smashbox

Photo: Smashbox
best pink lipsticks-Rihanna wearing nudish pink lipstick
Rihanna

At the premiere of "Valerian"

Photo: Getty Images
best pink lipsticks-Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Pink Cognito
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Pink Cognito

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Pink Cognito, $4.99; at Target

Photo: Revlon
best pink lipsticks-Jennifer Lawrence wearing hot pink lipstick
Jennifer Lawrence

At the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Photo: Getty Images
best pink lipsticks-Maybelline Lip Studio Color Blur in Berry Misbehaved
Maybelline Lip Studio Color Blur in Berry Misbehaved

Maybelline Lip Studio Color Blur in Berry Misbehaved, $5.59; at Walgreens

Photo: Maybelline
best pink lipsticks-Emma Roberts wearing dark pink lipstick
Emma Roberts

At the 2017 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
best pink lipsticks-It Cosmetics Vitality Lip Flush 4-in-1 Reviver Lipstick Stain in Rose Flush
It Cosmetics Vitality Lip Flush 4-in-1 Reviver Lipstick Stain in Rose Flush

It Cosmetics Vitality Lip Flush 4-in-1 Reviver Lipstick Stain in Rose Flush, $20; at It Cosmetics

Photo: It Cosmetics
best pink lipsticks-
Elsa Hosk

At the premiere of "The Beguiled"

Photo: Getty Images
best pink lipsticks-Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Pink Frost
Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Pink Frost

Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Pink Frost, $6; at Milani

Photo: Milani

