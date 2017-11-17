9 Products That Keep You Fresh and Stress-Free During Your Period

Let’s talk about periods for a second. You’ll be hard pressed to find a woman who actually enjoys their time of the month. It’s no wonder we collectively spend billions of dollars on pain relief products like ibuprofen and heating pads. And although we certainly don’t object to either of those things, it’s also important to keep it healthy and fresh below the equator, too. You’ve probably heard the phrase “pH balance” used by gynecologists and other healthy experts, and for good reason.
PH refers to the balance of acidic and alkaline molecules in a specified area, and is measured on a scale 0-14. The lower the number, the more acidic it is. A healthy vagina falls somewhere between 3 and 5, but that number can be easily affected by outside elements, like your diet or products that haven’t been formulated to work with your vagina’s natural temperature (like bar soap and scented cleansers).
So during a menstrual cycle, when most are blinded by painful cramps and chocolate cravings, we should be taking extra special care of our nether regions. But that doesn’t mean it should feel like work. Ahead, we’ve gathered 9 safe and affordable products (heating pads included) that will make your period a little less miserable.
Summer's Eve Cleansing Cloths for Sensitive Skin
Toilet paper is great and all, but not very comforting when you're on your period. A cleansing wipe (made with safe ingredients) is the better option when you want to feel fresh and neutralize odor. The Summer's Eve lineup is dermatologist-tested and alcohol-free, ensuring you don't have to worry about dryness or irritation.
$3.69, at CVS
Photo:
Summer's Eve
New Freshness Deodorant Spray
We're not ashamed to admit that it can smell a little unpleasant down there during our monthly. And if you lead an active lifestyle or workout everyday, your B.O. is almost guaranteed to increase. A deodorant spray will keep things neutral; just be sure it's made with safe ingredients or hypo-allergenic, like this one.
$2.73, at Walmart
Photo:
New Freshness
Life Energy Heat Therapy Healing Jade Mat
Consider yourself lucky if you don't experience cramps during your period. But if you do, a heating pad is the equivalent of warm blanket on a cold winter's day. And although we love those cute, microwavable ones sold on Etsy, we need something with a little more muscle. Enter this body-sized pad, that includes an auto shut-off feature, so you don't have to worry about potential skin irritation.
$149.95, at Amazon
Photo:
Life Energy
ThermaCare Heat Wraps
To the contrary, you'd look kind of silly carrying a super-sized heating pad into work or on the subway. When cramps are giving you hell, but you still have places to be, these mini wraps attach to your pants or underwear for relief on-the-go.
$5.99, at Walgreens
Photo:
ThermaCare
Olly Nutrition 'Goodbye Stress' Supplements
For some of us, periods induce both physical and mental anxiety. So when a good night's sleep or Advil don't work, feed your body the calm it needs. These innovative supplements are made with a unique mix of ingredients that you'll want to keep at your work desk. They include the soothing botanical lemon balm, gaba and L-Theanine, two of which boost the alpha brain waves that promote relaxation.
$13.99, at Olly Nutrition
Photo:
Olly Nutrition
Sustain Natural PostPlay Wipes
If you and your S.O. aren't opposed to getting intimate during your menstrual period, keep these wipes on your nightstand for post-coital care. They're free of all the nasties (fragrance, alcohol, chlorine, paraben, glycerin, formaldehyde) and will clean up your nether regions without disrupting the vagina's natural PH balance.
$10.99, at Sustain Natural
Photo:
Sustain Natural
SweetSpot Labs Neroli Mandarin Gentle Feminine Wash
Bar soaps and scented body washes are a nightmare for the vagina because they're made with harsh ingredients that throw its natural temperature (PH) out of balance. This in turn, leads to yeast infections and other bacterial issues. SweetSpot's mostly natural cleansers are made with PH-balancing ingredients that have been tested by both dermatologists and gynecologists. The best part? You can use it all over the body and not just below the belt.
$7.99, at SweetSpot Labs
Photo:
SweetSpot Labs
Thinx Period Panties
The safety of traditional pads and tampons have been challenged in recent years, leading to an influx of organic alternatives that promise not to harm your insides. And for those who aren't into pads or tampons period, blood-proof undies are on the come-up. They're not for everyone, but definitely worth looking into if you want a different type of coverage.
$24-$39, at Thinx
Photo:
Thinx
Animosa Go With Your Flow Pack
There's nothing worse than forgetting protection while traveling. This "adventure menstrual kit" includes a storage pocket filled with must-haves (tampons, pads, wipes) and a discreet disposal system for used products. When there isn't a trash can in sight, this mini bag is a godsend.
$24, at Animosa
Photo:
Animosa