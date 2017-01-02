20 Weirdly Satisfying Videos of People Applying Liquid Lipstick

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve ever accidentally spent two hours watching makeup tutorials on Instagram in a full-out trance, you know how addicting it can be to watch strangers apply their makeup. And recently, we’ve noticed a new trend in tutorials: insanely satisfying liquid-lipstick videos that border on sensual. No, seriously. We’re talkin’ close-up shots of plush and pillow-y (hey, there’s literally no other word that can be used to describe these) lips getting covered in creamy lipstick. And weirdly, they’re absolutely mesmerizing.

We’re sure a psychologist could aptly explain why watching lips getting stroked by a liquid-lipstick wand is so satisfying to watch, but whatever the reason, we’re hooked. And if you don’t already follow a thousand makeup artists on Instagram like we do, you’re probably missing out. So to get you started on your new-favorite vice, we rounded up 20 of the most-mesmerizing liquid-lipstick videos that will tickle your brain as you watch. Scroll down to see the lineup, and don’t say we didn’t warn you.

1. Holy bananas.

2. So damn smooth.

3. What. This should be rated R.

Ombre lips with 3 shades💞 If you want more 💄 videos comment down below❣️ I used: @limecrimemakeup True Love set SAINT - TRUE LOVE - CUPID 💘💋 @lotusandco Septum @slaycosmeticsofficial brush A video posted by Amadea Muse (@amadea_dashurie) on Nov 21, 2016 at 1:32pm PST

4. Magical lip contouring?!

🍓🍓🍓 @kyliecosmetics KRISTEN lipkit @kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics #kylielipkit #lipkitbykylie #kyliejenner A video posted by Farah D (@farahdhukai) on Aug 4, 2016 at 7:05pm PDT

5. Two-toned brilliance.

Fall lips 🍁🍂 Ellarie liner #colourpop (I use it all the time, hence its condition 😑) Self portrait #maccosmetics 🎶Eric Bellinger - Fake Love (cover) A video posted by E L L A R I E (@ellarie) on Nov 15, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

6. Like melting butter.

#liptutorial @kalacosmetics Berry Sexy liquid lipstick code NIKKIFRENCH for savings @nyxcosmetics lip liner in bloom @artistcouture glow powder in Supernova code nikkifrench for 15% off BRUSH @royallangnickel code nikkifrenchmakeup for 10% off A video posted by N I K K I F R E N C H (@nikkifrenchmakeup) on Nov 16, 2016 at 9:13pm PST

7. OK, but this is perfection.

L E O 👄 @mua_ashley_ #kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics A video posted by Kylie Jenner Pictures (@kyliesteam) on Sep 28, 2016 at 10:36am PDT

3. OK, this is practically NSFW.

9. This can’t be real.

@alexapersicocosmetics FINE LIKE WINE 🍷 A video posted by Ashley Rosales (@itsmuaashley) on Nov 29, 2016 at 9:39am PST

10. Gah, BLUE.

11. Metallic green and red!? Yup.

Green metallic ombre lips by @makeupbydenise #hudabeauty A video posted by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Dec 7, 2016 at 5:54am PST

12. It’s like a pumpkin spice lip latte.

Just uploaded my current favorite nudes (link in bio...subscribe while you're there 😘) 💋Salem @limecrimemakeup & Reveal Me @motivescosmetics 🎶 Eric Bellinger - Repeat A video posted by E L L A R I E (@ellarie) on Jun 23, 2016 at 12:49pm PDT

13. OMG.

Glitter Unicorn lips 🦄 Perfect for Helloween 🤘🏻 Tag someone who maybe like this idea 🙌🏼 I used : @anastasiabeverlyhills PAINT 💄 lipstick & Moonchild Glow kit ✨ @glitterinjections glitters @opvlashes brush A video posted by Amadea Muse (@amadea_dashurie) on Oct 5, 2016 at 11:53am PDT

14. Such. Plump. Lips.

Her lips 😍😍😍 @dressyourface #hudabeauty A video posted by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Jun 19, 2016 at 2:27am PDT

15. Flawless AF.

Gorgeous @nikkifrenchmakeup 😍😍😍 #hudabeautyliquidmatte in Vixen A video posted by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Sep 6, 2016 at 1:45pm PDT

16. Holy lip arches, Batman.

🍫 Chocolate Wasted & Cork @doseofcolors 🎶 Rihanna - Needed Me (current anthem) A video posted by E L L A R I E (@ellarie) on Jan 30, 2016 at 12:07pm PST

17. That fade, though.

Lip tutorial using @tartecosmetics lip paint in crop top and @limecrime saddle! Using concealer from @anastasiabeverlyhills in 0'75 A video posted by 💄 A M Y 💄 (@amysmakeupbox) on Sep 28, 2016 at 11:15am PDT

18. The nudest nude.

Trying out my #kylielipkit liquid lipstick in exposed! #kyliejenner @kyliecosmetics #kyliecosmetics @maccosmetics lip liner in stripdown *yes I have chapped lips and I apply lip balm all the damn time 😩* A video posted by 💄 A M Y 💄 (@amysmakeupbox) on Oct 7, 2016 at 1:55pm PDT

19. Deepest plum.

Love a little wine🍷🍷 I'm wearing a Wine inspired lip by @mellowcosmetics called TOKYO🍷 A video posted by SHAYLA (@makeupshayla) on Aug 24, 2016 at 9:28pm PDT

20. GLITTER.