StyleCaster
Share

20 Weirdly Satisfying Videos of People Applying Liquid Lipstick

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Weirdly Satisfying Videos of People Applying Liquid Lipstick

by
11 Shares
20 Weirdly Satisfying Videos of People Applying Liquid Lipstick
Photo: ImaxTree

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve ever accidentally spent two hours watching makeup tutorials on Instagram in a full-out trance, you know how addicting it can be to watch strangers apply their makeup. And recently, we’ve noticed a new trend in tutorials: insanely satisfying liquid-lipstick videos that border on sensual. No, seriously. We’re talkin’ close-up shots of plush and pillow-y (hey, there’s literally no other word that can be used to describe these) lips getting covered in creamy lipstick. And weirdly, they’re absolutely mesmerizing.

MORE: 10 Hydrating Concealers That Won’t Sink Into Fine Lines

We’re sure a psychologist could aptly explain why watching lips getting stroked by a liquid-lipstick wand is so satisfying to watch, but whatever the reason, we’re hooked. And if you don’t already follow a thousand makeup artists on Instagram like we do, you’re probably missing out. So to get you started on your new-favorite vice, we rounded up 20 of the most-mesmerizing liquid-lipstick videos that will tickle your brain as you watch. Scroll down to see the lineup, and don’t say we didn’t warn you.

1. Holy bananas.

 

2. So damn smooth.

 

3. What. This should be rated R.

4. Magical lip contouring?!

 

5. Two-toned brilliance.

 

6. Like melting butter.

7. OK, but this is perfection.

L E O 👄 @mua_ashley_ #kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Pictures (@kyliesteam) on

 

3. OK, this is practically NSFW.

 

9. This can’t be real.

@alexapersicocosmetics FINE LIKE WINE 🍷

A video posted by Ashley Rosales (@itsmuaashley) on

 

10. Gah, BLUE.

 

11. Metallic green and red!? Yup.

Green metallic ombre lips by @makeupbydenise #hudabeauty

A video posted by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on

 

12. It’s like a pumpkin spice lip latte.

 

13. OMG.

 

14. Such. Plump. Lips.

Her lips 😍😍😍 @dressyourface #hudabeauty

A video posted by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on

 

15. Flawless AF.

Gorgeous @nikkifrenchmakeup 😍😍😍 #hudabeautyliquidmatte in Vixen

A video posted by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on

 

16. Holy lip arches, Batman.

🍫 Chocolate Wasted & Cork @doseofcolors 🎶 Rihanna - Needed Me (current anthem)

A video posted by E L L A R I E (@ellarie) on

 

17. That fade, though.

 

18. The nudest nude.

 

19. Deepest plum.

Love a little wine🍷🍷 I'm wearing a Wine inspired lip by @mellowcosmetics called TOKYO🍷

A video posted by SHAYLA (@makeupshayla) on

 

20. GLITTER.

0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share