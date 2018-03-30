Patrick Starr Delivers ‘Floral Realness’ With His Second MAC Collection

What beauty blogger used to work for MAC retail stores and is now debuting his second collection with the brand? Oh, right, that’s Patrick Starr. Set your calendars because the 28-year-old’s newest goodies, Floral Realness, will be coming your way mid-April.

A little over a year ago, Starr partnered with MAC for his first holiday collection which had 12 products. It had tons of fabulous snags, but the whole bundle would cost you about $230. This time around, Starr has made two face sets— both consisting of a four-shade eyeshadow palette, lipstick, lip gloss and blush— that retail for only $49.50 each. We’re on board with this affordability!

The two sets, “Me So Fleek” and “Me So Chic,” cater to both edgy and girly vibes while still bringing in the colors of flora and fauna. There’s deep blues and bright fuschias in “Me So Fleek” and softer pinks and tans in “Me So Chic.” Starr spoke to Elle about his inspiration for the collection and how he describes the sets.

“It’s [Me So Chic] very chic, it’s very pastel. It’s great lavenders and mauve tones. The other kit is called ‘Me So Fleek.’ And that’s kind of like for my baddies out there that want a more edgy look. So, you have a royal blue. You have a fuchsia lip called ‘Hey Boy Hey.’ And there’s another one of the blushes called, ‘I’m Not Blushing’ from the Me So Chic kit. It’s very cute because it’s very playful. If you were to describe it in a flower, it’s that badass flower with thorns. You know? You’ve got a little edge to you.”

If you’re ready to serve Floral Realness and prove to Miranda Priestly that florals are groundbreaking this spring, this collection is a dream come true. The official launch online is April 16 and it’ll in-stores on April 19.