How You Can Get Early Access to Pat McGrath’s New Highlighter Palette

If you’re a beauty news addict, you probably already know about British makeup artist Pat McGrath‘s new highlighter palette. It features a trio of luminous, “pearl-infused” gel powders—and from what we’ve seen—it looks like they’re going to change your face game for the rest of the summer.

The palette will be sold through Pat McGrath’s website, as well as beauty retail giant Sephora, and will be available to the public online on June 28. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until July 13 to swatch the product in-store. But thanks to our handy detective work, we’ve figured out how you can get early access to the palette as soon as June 18—over a full week before everyone else!

Sephora recently announced that its VIB Rouge Members will be able to purchase the palette on June 18, followed by regular VIB members on June 21. The rest of us peasants will wait until the 28. But what’s a Rouge Member, you ask? According to Sephora reps:

“VIB Rouge is our most premium membership tier. When you spend $1,000 on merchandise purchases (excluding gift cards, e-gift certificates, taxes & shipping) on Sephora.com, in U.S. and Canadian Sephora stores, and/or in Sephoras inside JCPenney locations within one calendar year (January-December), you qualify for VIB Rouge status. VIB Rouge is good for the calendar year in which you qualify and the following calendar year. Annual re-qualification is required.”

So, if you’re already a Rouge Member, jump for joy! If you’re not, but you’re still desperate to get your hands on these highlighters ASAP, you’d better start saving up—these perks come with a price tag.

Perhaps the most exciting part of this palette is something we didn’t even consider: different application techniques. The Sephora website suggests you “combine [the shades] for a ménage à trois of captivating celestial radiance.” Don’t mind if we do.