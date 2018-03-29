How to Rock Pastel Makeup Without Looking Tacky

Like frosted makeup, anything of the pastel variation must be applied with care. While we love our delicate pinks, greens, and purples, applying too much or too little of them could make you look ashy or clownish.
And now that spring has finally arrived and your appetite for brighter shades is probably growing, it’s time for a quick refresher on two different but equally stunning ways to rock pastel without looking too tacky.
For the Bold
When you want to make a statement, concentrate on accentuating one area of the face, such as the eyes. According to Stoj, makeup artist for Streeters, the most impactful place to wear pastel colors is on your eyelids. “Start with a light coat of foundation on the eyelids to even out your skin tone,” she says. “Then apply your pastel color over your lids with a small dense brush. You can layer the color.”
When you want to give your eye more definition, Yuki Hayashi, another Streeters makeup artist, says to pair whatever color you’re wearing with a brown mascara. “Also, be sure not to apply the eyeshadow to too large of an area on your eyelid or close to your brow bone. Instead, apply a conservative amount to better define your eye shape,” she says.
For the Subtle
If you’re not a fan of bright shadows or lips, STELLAR Cosmetics founder Monika Deol says using a slight pastel shade in complexion priming and finishing is one of her best-kept secrets for brightening your face.
“Our Brilliant Primer has a slight soft pink tint in it. Cosmic Face Powder in Haze has a slight lavender tint to it. The color doesn’t show when applied, but the effect does. It just adds a warmth and brightness to the skin,” she says. Holographic lip gloss with a pastel tone, such as the Starlust Holographic Lipgloss is also a subtle way to make your complexion pop without going overboard with color.
And if you’d rather play up your eyes in a small way, Hayashi says to apply pastel shadow or liner along the top or bottom lash line for a playful accent.
Now that you’ve got the pastel playbook, take your pick of some the best products ahead.
Glossier Cloud Paint in Beam
Peaches and oranges are the most flattering pastel colors on brown skin, making this creamy blush a must-try.
$18 at Glossier
Photo:
Glossier
NARS Danger Control Eyeshadow Palette
This limited-edition kit contains six holographic and glitter shadows for creating captivating looks.
$49 at NARS Cosmetics
Photo:
NARS
Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Eye Pencil in M-30
The creamy glide of this transfer-proof liner ensures that you won't smudge from dusk to dawn.
$21 at Make Up For Ever
Photo:
Make Up For Ever
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Soft Peach
Use this creamy formula to highlight, define, or add a smoky effect to your lids.
$30 at Bobbi Brown
Photo:
Bobbi Brown
Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick in Purple Taffy
This pastel purple dries to a matte finish without flaking on your kissers.
$24 at Smashbox
Photo:
Smashbox
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Saw-C
All of the weightless shades in Rihanna’s lippie collection are complementary to all skin tones.
$18 at Fenty Beauty
Photo:
Fenty Beauty
Ciate London Mermaid Glow
Swipe this rainbow highligher across your cheekbones or brow bones for a more luminous glow.
$32 at Ciate London
Photo:
Ciate London
Milani Stellar Lights Highlighter Palette in Highlighter Beams
Wear just one of these shades or combine them all to give your makeup look a holographic edge.
$13 at Milani
Photo:
Milani
Milk Makeup Holographic Face Gloss
Why have dewy skin when you can have holographic dewy skin? Achieve just that and a pastel glow with this multiuse product.
$20 at Milk Makeup
Photo:
Milk Makeup
STELLAR Cosmic Face Powder
Cop "Glow 1" or "Glow 2" for a pastel finish atop your makeup.
$30 at Sephora
Photo:
STELLAR
STELLAR Brilliant Primer
If you don't want to go over the top with pastels, add just a hint of it under your makeup with this hydrating primer.
$35 at Sephora
Photo:
STELLAR
Make Up For Ever 12 Flash Color Case
Stoj loves this kit because each color is a cream that you can mix with the white one to give it a pastel finish.
$99 at Make Up For Ever
Photo:
Make Up For Ever
STELLAR Starlust Holographic Lipgloss
A lip gloss with a pastel finish is also a small and subtle way to try out the trend.
$22 at Sephora
Photo:
STELLAR
Kat Von D x Divine Eyeshadow Palette
This limited-edition palette, made in honor of the legendary drag queen Divine, includes a few vibrant pastel shades to play with.
$38 at Kat Von D Beauty
Photo:
Kat Von D
NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil
This eyeliner also doubles as an eyeshadow if you decide that you want to amp up your color choice.
$3.50–$4.50 at NYX
Photo:
NYX