Paris Jackson’s Watermelon Pink Hair Is the Perfect End-of-Summer Color

Summer might be coming to an end, but Paris Jackson is making the case for watermelon year-round—starting with her hair. The 20-year-old model recently dyed her hair watermelon pink, and it looks so delicious, we’re tempted to copy it ourselves.

The Gringo star showed off her brassy, dark pink hair color—which is a much-needed break from the millennial pink hair colors of stars such as Elle Fanning, Busy Philipps and Amber Heard—on Saturday on the Instagram of her hairstylist Riawna Capri. Capri—who has cut and colored celebrities from Julianne Hough to Selena Gomez to Ruby Rose—styled Jackson’s hair with fresh, natural-looking waves and a faux bang swept across her face. Jackson’s hair consisted of a ton of low and highlights, making for the perfect non-bubblegum shade.

@ParisJackson rockin’ a new hue for Summer: #WatermelonShine 🍉🍉🍉 #lovethischick #901girl #ninezeroone • #cutcolorstyle #mereecapri 🙋🏻‍♀️,” Capri, who co-owns Los Angeles’s celebrity hot-spot salon, Nine Zero One, captioned the picture.

Capri, who cut, colored and styled Jackson’s entire ‘do, also tagged Olaplex in the Instagram, which suggests that she used the cult-favorite hair-care product to protect Jackson’s hair from chemical damage during the transformation.

Jackson’s watermelon pink hair comes three weeks after she dyed it bright blonde. And at this rate, we wouldn’t be surprised if she dyed it again. Keep the colors coming, Paris.