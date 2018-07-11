Paris Jackson Debuted Light, Baby Blonde Hair for the Summer

Summer might be halfway done, but that doesn’t mean that it’s too late to change your hair color. Take Paris Jackson, for example, who recently ditched her signature dirty blonde locks for a head of fresh baby blonde hair.

The 20-year-old model showed off her hair color on Tuesday on her Instagram story with a selfie of lighter, more buttery locks. The picture featured Jackson looking at the camera, as her chest-length baby blonde hair framed her face and fell over her shoulders. In the caption, the Gringo star thanked her hairstylists—Seama Eftekhari and Kelcey B. of Nine Zero One in Los Angeles (the same salon responsible for Selena Gomez’s brunette-to-blonde and Julianne Hough’s blonde-to-red hair transformations)—for her sun-kissed, summery hair color. “thank you so much ladies!!” Jackson wrote.

Jackson, who also showed off her fresh baby blonde hair color in a video captioned “Blondie” and a picture showing off her new dinosaur t-shirt, was photographed leaving Nine Zero One on Tuesday evening. The pictures featured the model with blown-out, just-dyed hair, as she threw up peace signs on her way to her car in a rolled-up t-shirt and cuffed sweatpants.

Needless to say, we’re loving the color. Looking good, Paris.