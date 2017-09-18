Padma Lakshmi Just Got a New Shaggy Lob with Side-Swept Bangs

Padma Lakshmi may not have gone home with an Emmy last night, but she did win over the hair-obsessed side of the Internet (*raises hand*) who fawned over her latest chop—and we’re not talking about the kind she does on “Top Chef.” The 47-year-old reality show host turned heads on Sunday when she stepped onto the red carpet sporting a fresh shaggy shoulder-length lob with side-swept bangs.

Lakshmi, who paired the look with a bright pink mermaid gown and blue eyeshadow, previewed her new ‘do on Instagram, where she posted a picture with the caption, “Cut my hair! ✂️”

Cut my hair and @JuttaWeiss at John Sahag Salon in NYC did the honors! ✂️ Tune in to the @enews Red Carpet here shortly to see my full red carpet look. 💋 A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Sep 17, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

The stylist behind Lakshmi’s shaggy lob is New York City-based hairstylist, Jeanie Syfu, who has also worked on the heads of stars like Ariel Winter and Alicia Keys. In an interview with Allure, Syfu revealed that Lakshmi had been thinking about going shorter for some time, and, after experimenting with faux bobs on “Top Chef,” the former model finally made the cut. As for the exact cut, Syfu said she wanted to go for a “punky” shag, reminiscent of rockers like Joan Jett and Pat Benetar, that Lakshmi wouldn’t have to spend a lot of time styling. “She was worried about not having styling options, but it styles itself,” Syfu said. “It’s about having a statement cut. This looks confident and memorable.”

And though Lakshmi and her “Top Chef” team didn’t go home with Emmys for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program (it went to “The Voice”), the host likely isn’t complaining—judging from the post-show Instagram she shared of her slay-worthy head-to-toe look. “Oh well!” she wrote in the caption.