Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Meet the $7 foundation with a 25,000-person wait-list. [Refinery29]

Starbucks has a new flavor out today: toasted coconut cold brew. [Teen Vogue]

Been seeing Amazon make moves in the fashion world? There’s a reason for it. [Racked]

Mel B just came forward about the abuse she suffered for years at the hands of her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte. [Paper]

Ivanka Trump‘s neighbor gleefully watched the protests outside her home with a glass full of white wine, just as god intended. [People]

A third black employee of Fox news has sued for racial discrimination. [The Cut]

Kylie Cosmetics just debuted “Pink Bundles.” [Allure]

ICYMI: Jenna Lyons is out a J.Crew, but here’s 11 style lessons she taught us during her tenure. [Fashionista]