10 Insanely Pretty Orange Lipsticks to Try This Summer

10 Insanely Pretty Orange Lipsticks to Try This Summer

10 Insanely Pretty Orange Lipsticks to Try This Summer
Photo: STYLECASTER

To be completely up front with you, color isn’t exactly our M.O. We mean, despite how bright and bubbly we are on the inside, our appearance has always read a little more Hot Topic than Lilly Pulitzer. And no matter how hard we’ve tried to step out of our comfort zone by throwing on bright-blue eyeliner or watermelon-pink blush, we can’t help but feel out of character every time we branch out from our neutrals. But this summer we’re straight-up forcing ourselves to try something new, because we refuse to spend warm, summer evenings in blah, bland makeup. Our new go-to? A super bold, bright-ass orange lipstick that’s so damn cool we’ll most definitely be wearing it all season long.

And nope, we’re not talking about a burnt, red-orange shade that isn’t much of a departure from your classic red. We’re talking vibrant, tangerine hues that brighten and flatter every skin tone. And since slathering on a thick, creamy lipstick in dead-summer heat isn’t exactly ideal, we’ve combed through the prettiest orange lipsticks on the market right now to find the most lightweight, hydrating formulas out there. Ahead you’ll find the absolute 10 best orange lipsticks to experiment with this summer, including Milani’s Orange Gina and Estée Lauder’s Frosted Apricot. Shop all 10, below, and get ready for an uncharacteristically colorful summer.

1 of 15
Best Orange Lipsticks-BeYu Pure Color & Stay Lipstick in On Fire
BeYu Pure Color & Stay Lipstick in On Fire

BeYu Pure Color & Stay Lipstick in On Fire, $14.99; at CVS

Photo: BeYu
Best Orange Lipsticks-Bobbi Brown Matte Art Stick in Sunset Orange
Bobbi Brown Matte Art Stick in Sunset Orange

Bobbi Brown Matte Art Stick in Sunset Orange, $28; at Bobbi Brown

Photo: Bobbi Brown
Orange Lipstick Green Eyes
Photo: ImaxTree
Best Orange Lipsticks-Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Orange-Gina
Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Orange-Gina

Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Orange-Gina, $6; at Milani

Photo: Milani
Best Orange Lipsticks-Estée Lauder All Day Lipstick in Frosted Apricot
Estée Lauder All Day Lipstick in Frosted Apricot

Estée Lauder All Day Lipstick in Frosted Apricot, $22; at Estee Lauder

Photo: Estee Lauder
Photo: ImaxTree
Best Orange Lipsticks-M.A.C Lipstick in Barbeque
M.A.C Lipstick in Barbeque

M.A.C Lipstick in Barbeque, $17; at M.A.C

Photo: M.A.C
Best Orange Lipsticks-Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick in Countess
Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick in Countess

Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick in Countess, $21; at Kat Von D

Photo: Kat Von D
Photo: ImaxTree
Best Orange Lipsticks-Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Carnival Spirit
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Carnival Spirit

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Carnival Spirit, $4.97; at Walmart

Photo: Revlon
Best Orange Lipsticks-Laura Mercier Crème Smooth Lip Colour in Portofino Red
Laura Mercier Crème Smooth Lip Colour in Portofino Red

Laura Mercier Crème Smooth Lip Colour in Portofino Red, $28; at Laura Mercier

Photo: Laura Mercier
Photo: ImaxTree
Best Orange Lipsticks-Maybelline Color Sensational Vivids Lipcolor in Electric Orange
Maybelline Color Sensational Vivids Lipcolor in Electric Orange

Maybelline Color Sensational Vivids Lipcolor in Electric Orange, $7.49; at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
Best Orange Lipsticks-Nyx Matte Lipstick in Indie Flick
Nyx Matte Lipstick in Indie Flick

Nyx Matte Lipstick in Indie Flick, $6; at Nyx

Photo: Nyx
Photo: ImaxTree

