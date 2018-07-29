How Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt Does Self-Care

The life of a top model includes plenty of perks, like first-class travel, access to high-profile events and work with top beauty experts. At the same time, that doesn’t exclude them from the normal perils of life. There’s still the stress of an on-the-go busy schedule, pressure to always be “on” and the expectation of perfection from fans and critics alike.

And as someone with five Victoria’s Secret fashion shows under her belt, in addition to being the face of multiple brands and products, Martha Hunt understands this all too well. So much so, that self-care has become a non-negotiable part of her life; even if it means squeezing some in on-the-go.

Ahead, she offers a sneak peek into the small things that keep her sane, including meditation and massages.

The Importance of Self-Care

Self-care means working out, taking care of your body and taking care of your overall health to feel like your best self. It’s you feeling centered and presenting your best self every day. I’ve been implementing more supplements, vitamins and holistic care into my normal routine and I think it’s important to find that individual balance to find what works best for you. Everybody is different. Everyone’s diet needs are different, so it’s all about that self-discovery to find out what works for you.

Meditation

Sometimes it’s a challenge to fit in meditation, but I think that’s really important because it helps clear my mind. It helps me feel really centered and block out the noise. I try to fit in 20 minutes a day if possible or every other day if I can.

Exercise On-The-Go

And exercise makes you feel good from the inside out. To fit in a quick workout, I often travel with resistance bands and I can just put them around my thighs and do a quick leg exercise. Even if it’s just for 5-10 minutes, it makes you feel better instantly.

Feel-Good Beauty