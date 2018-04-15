Why ‘Queer Eye’ Grooming Guru Jonathan Van Ness Won’t Compromise Self-Care

It takes a lot of work to master what is Jonathan Van Ness. In between the major success of the “Queer Eye” reboot and season two prep (yes, another one is coming!), we got to pow-wow with the grooming expert about his self-care necessities. Yes, heeeennnnyyy!

First things first, if you haven’t seen the show yet, we highly recommend adding it to your Netflix queue. A group of five queer fellas (Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, and Van Ness) give much-needed, much-deserved makeovers to other men, while simultaneously addressing pretty heavy topics, such as homophobia and religion. And all of this occurs between hilarious happenings, such as random stripteases and cuddling. The ultimate transformations are not only physical, but also emotional for everyone involved … including us— we’ve literally cried watching every episode.

On the show, Van Ness commands everything beauty, while also preaching the importance of self-care during his endearing bathroom mirror moments. Keep reading to find out what the busy 31-year-old does during his own downtime, plus why he’s loving Shu Uemura for his gawgous hair and which of Antoni’s dishes he runs to when he needs feel-good food.

On Why Self-Care Is Important

Self-care is both an inside and outside job. Internally it’s a mindfulness practice, spiritual practice, enough water, sleep, but also it’s all the beauty and grooming routines we have to feel gorge when we’re taking on the world. It is important in the same way as putting gas in your car or charging your phone. If you don’t have some means of self-care, all sorts of symptoms can happen to you—all sorts of illnesses, depression, anxiety, being tired a lot, or just an overall feeling of being burned out.

On Daily Rituals

It depends on what’s going on that day as far as the type of work I’m doing. But every morning and every night before bed, there’s at least 10 minutes that goes to washing my face, applying my topical stuff to my face, hands, and feet. More time if I’m doing my hair, obvi. This also doesn’t count the time I spend at the gym before working on clients or on set because without a gym or yoga moment, I’m so cranky all day.

On Little Ways to Recharge

A recharging moment may be closing my eyes and doing some meditation for a few minutes or some positive visualization throughout the day. Washing my hands is a cute way remind yourself to do some self-care as well.

On Full Self-Care Days

A longer self-care time is often on Sunday. I’ll typically take a yoga class and then that evening a nice pre-shampoo moisture treatment and a mask. While that is sitting, I’ll take a bath with a Lush bath bomb and trim my nails directly after the bath and hit a body oil while still a bit damp from the bath to maximize skin absorption.

On Feel-Good Food

Antoni’s chicken parm with collard greens or his steamed spinach. So gorge.

On the Best Self-Care Activities

I love all types of yoga, from vinyasa to a more restorative class, or even a heated moment. Pilates always makes me happy and so do a lot of group workout classes! They’re fun and a great way to meet new people in your community. I also love meditation studios like Unplugged in LA and float tanks to help shut off all that extra noise. For self-care TV, I can’t get enough British Bake Off, it makes my soul soar. And not to be ironic, but with the first crew so much more than now, Bring back Mary Berry.

On Favorite Pampering Products

