Operation Recharge: ‘Shameless’ Star Emma Kenney Shares Her Go-To Self-Care Routine

Self-care is more than a buzz word; it’s a necessary component of healthy living. Down time may be the stuff of dreams for many , but it’s simply a non-negotiable for Emma Kenney. The 18-year-old is currently starring on two television shows: the criminally underrated “Shameless” and the upcoming “Roseanne” reboot, where she’ll play the daughter of Darlene Connor (Sara Gilbert) and David Healy (Johnny Galecki).

As you can imagine, balancing two gigs on top of other film projects is a lot to juggle, but the wise-beyond-her-years actress has already learned to prioritize “me time” while building a promising career.

“Self-care is slowing down and putting the time and effort you deserve into yourself, however that may be,” she says. “Treat yourself! Our bodies are literally running our lives, which is kind of a huge deal, so you have to replenish and nourish it, too. I don’t have a set time per day, but I make sure I do all that I want to do for myself and my body everyday.”

Admittedly, some days are more difficult than others. For example, Kenney is currently working on a project in Montana, where the weather is sometimes below zero. But even in extreme conditions, she’s packing on the moisture and making self-care a part of her schedule.

Here’s exactly how she does it:

How I Recharge:

“Drink an EmergenC daily, drink some Lipton tea and a LOT of water…a dark charcoal mask from GLAMGLOW, and I follow up with moisturizer from La Mer.”

My Ultimate Self-Care Meal:

Mac and Cheese. Fact!

My Go-To Self-Care Activities:

“Running; I love the way my skin looks after a great run. And I love watching ‘Housewives;’ it’s a guilty pleasure!”

