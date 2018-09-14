StyleCaster
3 Buzzy Online Beauty Destinations Catering to Black Women

Photo: Melodie Jeng/Contributor. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Though inclusivity has made a much-needed mark on the beauty industry, we still sometimes worry that for some of the brands employing wider shader ranges and diverse brand ambassadors, this shift is simply a trend. For Black women, this is nothing new. We’ve been standing on the outside of the margins of the beauty industry for a long time, and for that reason, we’ve birthed a wave of highly successful black-owned beauty businesses.

MORE: 23 Black Celebrity Hairstylists You Should Be Following on Instagram

Beyond brands like IMAN Cosmetics, Carol’s Daughter, blackUp and Mielle Organics (and many more) that create products for brown skin and hair, we’re also witnessing an influx of destinations that sell products made with Black women in mind. While we love spending hours at our local Sephora, sometimes we crave an experience that doesn’t require our sifting through dozens of products to find something that works for our shade of beautiful.

With that being said, here are three places making women of color a priority, followed by must-try products from each one.

BLK + GRN

Short for “Black Owned and Green Beauty,” this online marketplace was founded by Dr. Kristian Henderson, who according to Madame Noire wanted to combine the power of two movements happening in the US: the Buy Black and the green movements.

“The Buy Black movement is an acknowledgment of the tremendous buying power of the African-American community and the realization that we can literally vote with our dollars. The idea that we can build our communities by supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs,” she said. “The green movement is a movement toward holistic health. It is the idea of removing toxic chemicals from our diets and products and instead using the power of plants and nature to heal and thrive.”

On BLK + GRN, you’ll find eco-conscious products, all created by black artisans that would otherwise be hard to find in the oversaturated world of more mainstream destinations.

Vivrant Beauty

Years ago, when founder (and former attorney) Desiree Verdejo noticed her Harlem neighborhood was missing a beauty destination filled with products made for and by Black women, she gathered the resources and made it happen herself in 2015.

“There are some really beautiful products for black women on the market and where they were being sold just didn’t do them justice. The goal was to cater to the beauty needs of this group of women that isn’t always considered in a luxurious space, and to also offer really cool person-of-color-owned brands that often don’t get the shine that they deserve,” she previously said to InStyle.

Though Vivrant no longer has a brick-and-mortar location, it retains its title as the first-ever luxury boutique for WoC, thanks to a carefully curated list of brands that work for brown skin and textured hair.

The Dooplex

We have friends Rebekah Sager, Roger Fountain, Jacob Williams and Kevin Lyles to thank for what they’ve described as “the Sephora of Black beauty products.” This fairly new website is dedicated to providing lesser-known Black-owned hair and skin products to women of color. Though only four brands are currently featured on the site, this team plans to continue expanding and growing.

“In practice, we’re not looking to represent hundreds of brands like Sephora. Our focus is to represent an exceptional product roster where the products compliment each other. Products that our clients can confidently use and depend on,” Sager told Fashionista.

Ahead, products to try from each of these destinations.

STYLECASTER | Products from Black Girl Beauty Destinations | Black Girl Sunscreen
Black Girl Sunscreen

Lightweight sun protection that won't leave a white, chalky cast on brown skin.

$19 at BLK + GRN

Photo: BLK + GRN.
STYLECASTER | Products from Black Girl Beauty Destinations | Mischo Beauty 10-Free Nail Lacquer
Mischo Beauty 10-Free Nail Lacquer

A line of polishes made without fragrance and other toxic chemicals.

$17 at BLK + GRN

Photo: BLK + GRN.
STYLECASTER | Products from Black Girl Beauty Destinations | Golde Turmeric Powder
Golde Turmeric Powder

Add this powder to your oatmeal or smoothie to reduce inflammation and promote better digestion.

$26 at BLK + GRN

Photo: BLK + GRN.
STYLECASTER | Products from Black Girl Beauty Destinations | Jacq's Organics Revitalizing Face Toner
Jacq's Organics Revitalizing Face Toner

Formulated with a slew of natural botanicals to leave skin feeling hydrated and revitalized.

$20 at BLK + GRN

Photo: BLK + GRN.
STYLECASTER | Products from Black Girl Beauty Destinations | Demosea Trio Floral-Infused Body Oil
Demosea Trio Floral-Infused Body Oil

Three cold-pressed plant oils for moisturizing your body from head to toe.

$35 at BLK + GRN

Photo: BLK + GRN.
STYLECASTER | Products from Black Girl Beauty Destinations | Prtty Peaushun Skin Tight Body Lotion
Prtty Peaushun Skin Tight Body Lotion

In addition to giving your skin a hydrated glow, it also acts as an insect repellent.

$39 at Vivrant Beauty

Photo: Vivrant Beauty.
STYLECASTER | Products from Black Girl Beauty Destinations | Gold Label Cosmetics Empowering Matte Lip Pen
Gold Label Cosmetics Empowering Matte Lip Pen

A classic red lipstick for when you want to stand out.

$20 at Vivrant Beauty

Photo: Vivrant Beauty.
STYLECASTER | Products from Black Girl Beauty Destinations | Earth's Nectar Hair Gloss
Earth's Nectar Hair Gloss

A blend of coconut and monoi oils that adds shine to second-day natural hair.

$18.50 at Vivrant Beauty

Photo: Vivrant Beauty.
STYLECASTER | Products from Black Girl Beauty Destinations | Under Hair Care: 3-Step Protective Styling System
Under Hair Care: 3-Step Protective Styling System

A cleanser, leave-in conditioner and moisturizing balm for protecting your natural strands under a weave, wig or extensions.

$55 at Vivrant Beauty

Photo: Vivrant Beauty.
STYLECASTER | Products from Black Girl Beauty Destinations | Indigo Twist & Lock Gel
Yuli Liquid Courage

A luxe blend of more than 20 active nutrients, including vitamin C, for the smoothest, healthiest and most hydrated skin of your life.

$125 at Vivrant Beauty

Photo: Vivrant Beauty.
STYLECASTER | Products from Black Girl Beauty Destinations | Dr. Earles No More Flakes Hair & Scalp Treatment
Dr. Earles No More Flakes Hair & Scalp Treatment

Massage this formula into your scalp to relieve itchiness and reduce flaking.

$20 at The Dooplex

Photo: The Dooplex.
STYLECASTER | Products from Black Girl Beauty Destinations | Indigo Botanical Hair & Body Oil
Indigo Botanical Hair & Body Oil

Peanut, sesame, olive, wheat germ, sweet almond and jojoba are just a few of the ingredients included in this super blend of oils for the hair and body.

$20.40 at The Dooplex

Photo: The Dooplex.
STYLECASTER | Products from Black Girl Beauty Destinations | Indigo Twist & Lock Gel
Indigo Twist & Lock Gel

Snag this gel in a clear or dark formula to keep your locs and twists in tip-top shape as they grow.

$13.20 at The Dooplex

Photo: The Dooplex.
STYLECASTER | Products from Black Girl Beauty Destinations | KitiKiti Medicated Treatment Shampoo
KitiKiti Medicated Treatment Shampoo

Formulated to treat the sensitive scalp and strands of those with eczema, psoriasis or extreme dandruff.

$16 at The Dooplex

Photo: The Dooplex.
STYLECASTER | Products from Black Girl Beauty Destinations | BBD King Keala Oil
BBD King Keala Oil

A blend of 12 oils, including avocado and grape nut, provide maximum shine.

$25 at The Dooplex

Photo: The Dooplex.

Every Time Celebrities Nailed the Long-AF Hair Trend

Every Time Celebrities Nailed the Long-AF Hair Trend
