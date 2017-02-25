31 Times Olivia Palermo’s Best Hairstyles Were #Goals

Everyone’s girl crush, Olivia Palermo, is widely lauded for her ability to make even the cheapest fast-fashion look like it’s Gucci layered on Prada. But while we’ve been bookmarking every single outfit she’s worn since 2012, there’s one thing we’ve been overlooking this whole time: her hair. Yep, while doing a little street style research of my own—I regularly flip through her recent outfits while staring blankly at my own closet, or worse, the racks at Zara—I realized her hair is always completely on-point.
Sure, she can thank good genes and a solid colorist, but it’s hairstylist Lacy Redway—who also counts Jourdan Dunn and Alicia Keys as clients–that’s largely responsible for giving Palermo the best locks of any front-row attendee at Fashion Week. To show you what we mean, we culled her most gorgeous hairstyles throughout the past few years, including her signature soft waves, a braided half-up style, and a twisted chignon we still can’t figure out how to do. 31 of Olivia Palermo’s best hairstyles, below.
At New York Fashion Week in February 2017
Getty Images
At Paris Fashion Week in October 2016
Getty Images
At Paris Fashion Week in October 2016
Getty Images
At Paris Fashion Week in September 2016
Getty Images
At Paris Fashion Week in September 2016
Getty Images
In Paris in September 2016
Getty Images
At Milan Fashion Week in September 2016
Getty Images
At Milan Fashion Week in September 2016
Getty Images
At Milan Fashion Week in September 2016
Getty Images
At New York Fashion Week in September 2016
Getty Images
At London Fashion Week in September 2016
Getty Images
At Paris Couture Week in July 2016
Getty Images
At Paris Couture Week in July 2016
Getty Images
At Paris Fashion Week in March 2016
Getty Images
At Paris Fashion Week in March 2016
Getty Images
At London Fashion Week in February 2016
Getty Images
At London Fashion Week in February 2016
Getty Images
At Paris Couture Week January 2016
Getty Images
At Paris Couture Week January 2016
Getty Images
At Paris Couture Week January 2016
Getty Images
At the FN Achievement Awards in November 2016
Getty Images
At Elle Magazine’s 30th Anniversary Party in October 2016
Getty Images
In NYC in October 2016
Getty Images
In NYC in June 2016
Getty Images
At The Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic in June 2016
Getty Images
At the DVF Awards in April 2016
Getty Images
At New York Fashion Week in February 2016
Getty Images
At Paris Couture Week January 2016
Getty Images
At the Golden Globes in January 2016
Getty Images
At a Gala Honoring Valentino in December 2015
Getty Images
At the NYC Ballet Gala in May 2015
Getty Images
At the Annual Delete Blood Cancer Gala in April 2016
Getty Images