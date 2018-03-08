Olivia Munn Got a Perm to Add Body and Texture to Her Naturally Flat Hair

Looking at Olivia Munn‘s hair, you wouldn’t believe that she has a problem with it. It’s long, luscious, and always on point. But like many of us with thick and full hair, the 37-year-old actress struggles with adding body and texture to it, unless she’s being worked on by an A-list, part-magic hairstylist. So to liven up her naturally flat hair, Munn did the first thing she thought of: She got a perm.

The “X-Men” actress documented her perm process on her Instagram story, where she revealed that she was adding a “permanent wave” to her hair to give it some much-needed body. “My hair is so thick and heavy so I have a hard time getting body into it,” Munn wrote on a selfie of her stick-straight hair. “Sooo I’m putting in my first permanent wave by @bykileyfitz. Wish me luck!!”

The rest of Munn’s stories featured videos of Kiley Fitzgerald (who has also done the perms of stars like Emma Stone and Jaime King) twisting Munn’s wet, lightly trimmed hair in orange bendy rollers. “Doesn’t hurt,” Munn sarcastically captioned video of her wincing from Fitzgerald tightly winding her hair around a roller.

After a good hour of pain, Munn showed Fitzgerald dousing her hair a perm solution (usually an ammonium thioglycolate that restructures the hair) before blotting it with a paper towel and finishing with a neutralizer, which sets the new shape. “Feels like we’re pretty much in a relationship now, huh Kiley?” Munn said, teasing about the amount of time she spent at the salon.

The big reveal showed Munn with tightly wound brunette ringlets, which were later dried and lightly brushed through to show her with beachy, textured hair. However, Munn made sure to note that her just-came-from-the-beach locks weren’t the final look. To see Munn’s finished hair, fans will have to wait two days when Munn will shampoo it, making it look more natural. To say that we’re excited to see the final look is an understatement.