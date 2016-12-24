5 DIY Olive Oil Masks for Dry Skin

We think our favorite part of winter is the dry, cracked, and flaking skin. You know, that feeling when your face is so insanely rough and itchy, you’re worried it might crack and fall off if you smile, so you spend a hundred dollars on fancy moisturizers that don’t actually work? Ugh, we LOVE that. But in case you don’t (you weirdos), we’re here to help, with a bunch of excellent DIY olive oil masks that will actually fix your dry, itchy, irritated skin.

And the best part: You don’t need to leave your house to get relief, which is great, considering the outdoors is your new mortal enemy. Each of these DIY recipes has ingredients that can be found in the most basic of kitchens (provided you’ve ever gone grocery shopping), and all of them are infused with the skin-boosting benefits of olive oil, which is packed with antioxidants and squalene (a hydrating fatty acid that naturally occurs in your skin). Keep reading to pick your favorite recipe, or try one each day until, uh, summer.

Olive Oil + Honey

Honey, which has natural antibacterial properties, is rich in antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation in angry skin (which is your skin right now). Combine it with ultra-hydrating olive oil, and you’ve got yourself a moisturizing mask that’s perfect for flaking, raw skin.

Olive Oil + Milk + Turmeric

There’s a reason why turmeric is one of the most sworn-by spices in herbal medicine for treating a zillion skin and health ailments: It actually works. Well, at least for your skin. It’s an antiseptic, antibacterial, and an antioxidant, and people swear by it for preventing acne, brightening blah skin, soothing irritation, and a ton more. That, mixed with hydrating milk, makes this mask an all-around dry skin savior.

Olive Oil + Egg

OK, yes, adding raw eggs to your face sounds less than ideal, but eggs are a major skin-care player in K-beauty, since their whites are thought to temporarily tighten skin and reduce the appearance of pores. Add in a little olive oil, and this mixture turns into a hydrating mask for combination skin.

Olive Oil + Avocado

Oh, avocado, how you give so much of yourself to this world. In case you didn’t know, avocado isn’t just for your taste buds—it also acts as an insane moisturizer, thanks to its fatty acids, antioxidants, and natural oils. And, when mixed with olive oil, those natural oils penetrate your skin to hydrate it long after you wash them off.

Olive Oil + Banana + Sugar

No, you’re not making banana bread, sadly. This mask-scrub hybrid uses the natural exfoliating nature of sugar and the hydrating powers of banana to create a moisturizing mask that will remove skin flakes while soothing dry skin. Just be careful not to scrub, scrub your face with this mask—the jagged edges of sugar crystals can scratch up your skin and cause irritation.