7 Amazing Oil-Free Moisturizers—Because, Yes, Even Oily Skin Needs Hydration

OK, we know, we know. It seems like common sense would tell us that if we have oily, acne prone skin, we shouldn’t be slathering on the moisturizer. But the reality of the situation is quite the opposite—a life without moisturizer means skin that’s thirsty AF, and oily skin that’s thirsty AF responds by overproducing oil, which is a great way to get more breakouts.

That’s called a vicious cycle, and there’s no reason to engage in the whole causality situation (which came first, the oily skin or the acne?) when you can take a more proactive approach by finding the best moisturizer for acne-prone skin instead.

These seven picks are on the top of our list right now for fighting breakouts and keeping shine at bay—and some even come complete with anti-aging ingredients, lightweight skin-perfecting coverage, or major SPF defense, which gives you all the more reason to add them to your skin-care lineup post-haste. Get into it.

Originally published July 2016. Updated August 2017.