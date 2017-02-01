NYX Just Launched 24 New Lipstick Shades—And They’re All $8

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

NYX just launched 24 new lipsticks and they’re ahh-mazing. [Refinery29]

Warby Parker’s newest (and my favorite, if we’re being honest) collab benefits GirlGaze, an organization founded by Amanda de Cadenet that supports female photographers. [The Cut]

Here’s Khloe Kardashian’s butt in a bathing suit. [DailyMail]

Today in celebrity hair changes: Donald Trump just dyed his hair. [Us Weekly]

There’s a robot-run coffee shop in San Francisco because of course there is. [7×7]

Hilary Baldwin and Taylor Hill are the new faces (hairs?) of L’Oréal Professionnel. [Elle]

Bella Hadid pulled a Britney in this denim cocktail dress and I can’t decide if I’m into it or not. [Marie Claire]

Speaking of Bella and Hailey, the latter just totally shaded Selena Gomez in a subtweet-esque defense of the former. [Elle]

It’s coming! Alexander Wang for Adidas is coming! [Refinery29]

This blatantly honest review of Girl Scout Cookies by a Girl Scout is the best thing you’ll read all day. [Cosmopolitan]

Please send this incredibly thoughtful open letter to anyone that thinks fashion and beauty is trivial. [Bustle]

Why aren’t beauty companies condemning Trump in the same way that fashion brands like Nike and REI are? [Racked]

Dove UK’s response to Trump’s #AlternativeFacts is exactly what we all need right now. [Twitter]