The Unexpected Way Jason Wu’s NYFW Makeup Artist Used ‘Baby Lips’ Balm

Remember when Maybelline debuted Baby Lips in 2011 and you needed all six versions just like you needed every color of Juicy Couture’s velour jumpsuit? Although photographs will never do our junior and high school selfies justice, the iconic drugstore lip balm has since become a bonafide runway staple.

While backstage at Jason Wu’s Fall/Winter 2018 New York Fashion Week show, makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver, who worked exclusively with Maybelline products, revealed the genius way he used Baby Lips to achieve a glowy highlight.

Instead of brushing a powder formula directly to the models’ cheekbones,he first took Baby Lips in “Quenched” and rubbed a good size amount on the back of his hand. Then after dipping two fingers into Maybelline’s Chrome Metallic Highlighter in Molten Rose Gold, he mixed the two together for a glowing cream-like effect.

Maybelline Baby Lips in Quenched, $4.99 at Maybelline

Kluyver went with this combo because it gives a “more soft focus effect. Powder highlighter is great, but it’s more of a red carpet look.” This version is dewy, fresh, and “more natural” which means it’s perfect for everyday use. Kluyver also added it to the eyelids for extra “light and luminosity.”

We’ll be adopting this trick ASAP, not only because we love Baby Lips, but because a natural highlight is never a bad thing.