StyleCaster
Share

40 Low-Key Creative Nude Manicure Ideas to Try This Fall

What's hot
StyleCaster

40 Low-Key Creative Nude Manicure Ideas to Try This Fall

Kristen Bousquet
by
40 Low-Key Creative Nude Manicure Ideas to Try This Fall
40 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree.

No matter your style, there’s no overlooking a manicure style that’s timeless, classic and essentially matches everything, otherwise known as the nude manicure. Skin-tone-colored polishes come in an array of shades (just like our skin!), finishes and consistencies to make sure there is truly something for everyone.

MORE: Understated Neutral Nail Polish Colors for Fall

Now keep this in mind: Just because it matches your skin doesn’t mean it’s going to make your digits look boring or basic. Surprisingly, nude manicures are actually the complete opposite. They give you or your nail technician the perfect blank canvas to create straight-up magic on.

From intricate lines and patterns made with opposing colors to ombre glitter trickling down the nail, there are endless possibilities when it comes to spicing up your typical nude mani. Click through the slideshow ahead for loads of inspo.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 40
Photo: Instagram/@topknotnails
Photo: Instagram/@chillhouse
View this post on Instagram

А пока палитра на ревизии (см. предыдущий пост) - вот вам ногти - «никакие»!) «Никакие ногти» (выдуманный термин) - новый #nailтренд, набирающий все больший оборот в маникюромире. Вдохновлённая невесомыми милейшими работами моих любимых @mvk.ua, вдохновляю своих клиентов) Как хорошо, что они со мной на одной волне) 🤤💕 . . #nude #nudemanicure #naturenails #beige #beigenails #naturalnails #tattoonail #хочукянинойнаногти #shepotstudio #маникюр2018 🌸 #nails #manicure #pedicure #nailfetish #nailwizard #красивыеногти 🌸#красивыйманикюр #красивыйманикюрчелябинск #маникюрчелябинск #педикюрчелябинск #гельлакчелябинск 🌸 #челябинскгельлак #гельлак74 #yanina #yaninails #chelyabinsk #инстаногти #instanails #instagood ☎ Viber/WA/Telegram/Direct 89507380091

A post shared by Маникюр Гель Лак Челябинск (@_yaninails_) on

View this post on Instagram

А пока палитра на ревизии (см. предыдущий пост) - вот вам ногти - «никакие»!) «Никакие ногти» (выдуманный термин) - новый #nailтренд, набирающий все больший оборот в маникюромире. Вдохновлённая невесомыми милейшими работами моих любимых @mvk.ua, вдохновляю своих клиентов) Как хорошо, что они со мной на одной волне) 🤤💕 . . #nude #nudemanicure #naturenails #beige #beigenails #naturalnails #tattoonail #хочукянинойнаногти #shepotstudio #маникюр2018 🌸 #nails #manicure #pedicure #nailfetish #nailwizard #красивыеногти 🌸#красивыйманикюр #красивыйманикюрчелябинск #маникюрчелябинск #педикюрчелябинск #гельлакчелябинск 🌸 #челябинскгельлак #гельлак74 #yanina #yaninails #chelyabinsk #инстаногти #instanails #instagood ☎ Viber/WA/Telegram/Direct 89507380091

A post shared by Маникюр Гель Лак Челябинск (@_yaninails_) on

Photo: Instagram/@_yaninails_
Photo: Instagram/@olivia_nailz
Photo: Instagram/@paintboxnails
Photo: Instagram/@fashion_self_expression
Photo: Instagram/@marienails
View this post on Instagram

Універсальний , стильний, практичний - всі ці визначення ідеально характеризують нюдовий манікюр. Для його створенгя використовують нейтральні , природні відтінки правильні форми нігтів. Нюд дизайн в цьому сезоні набирає все більшу популярність . Він підходить абсолютно всім жінкам , незалежно від віку. *комбінована чистка * *покриття гель лаком * *дизайн(стрічка)* #nails#kombimanicure#nudemanicure#nudenails#nails_if💅

A post shared by Альона💅 (@alyona_nails_if) on

View this post on Instagram

Універсальний , стильний, практичний - всі ці визначення ідеально характеризують нюдовий манікюр. Для його створенгя використовують нейтральні , природні відтінки правильні форми нігтів. Нюд дизайн в цьому сезоні набирає все більшу популярність . Він підходить абсолютно всім жінкам , незалежно від віку. *комбінована чистка * *покриття гель лаком * *дизайн(стрічка)* #nails#kombimanicure#nudemanicure#nudenails#nails_if💅

A post shared by Альона💅 (@alyona_nails_if) on

Photo: Instagram/@alyona_nails_if
View this post on Instagram

Spot the stripe! 💈 It's oh-so-subtle, but it adds a touch of creativity to this neutral work-appropriate or bridal mani. 💼 👰🏾 💅🏾 • Will you be hitting "Save" ☝🏼on this snap and recreating this nail art at a later date? 💖#RevitanailAUS • 📷: @kabinetkrasoty #repost • • • #weddingnails #weddingmani #weddingmanicure #justsaidyes #nudemanicure #nailit #naillife #allprettynails #healthynails #simplenails #simplenailart #cleannails #minimalistnails #beautybloggerau #beautybloggeraus #nailblogger #nailbloggers #bbloggersau #ausbeautybabe #ozbeautyblogger #ozbeauty #melbournebeauty #sydneybeauty #melbournebeautyblog #sydneybeautyblog #nailsoftheday #Revitanail

A post shared by Revitanail Nail Care Australia (@revitanailaus) on

View this post on Instagram

Spot the stripe! 💈 It's oh-so-subtle, but it adds a touch of creativity to this neutral work-appropriate or bridal mani. 💼 👰🏾 💅🏾 • Will you be hitting "Save" ☝🏼on this snap and recreating this nail art at a later date? 💖#RevitanailAUS • 📷: @kabinetkrasoty #repost • • • #weddingnails #weddingmani #weddingmanicure #justsaidyes #nudemanicure #nailit #naillife #allprettynails #healthynails #simplenails #simplenailart #cleannails #minimalistnails #beautybloggerau #beautybloggeraus #nailblogger #nailbloggers #bbloggersau #ausbeautybabe #ozbeautyblogger #ozbeauty #melbournebeauty #sydneybeauty #melbournebeautyblog #sydneybeautyblog #nailsoftheday #Revitanail

A post shared by Revitanail Nail Care Australia (@revitanailaus) on

Photo: Instagram/@revitanailaus
Photo: Instagram/@paznokietki_dla_kobietki
Photo: Instagram/@i_heart_nailart
View this post on Instagram

Утонченный, чувственный маникюр в бежевой гамме никогда не выйдет из моды. А геометрический рисунок и капелька блёсток будут притягивать к себе взгляд✨ Мастер 💅 Полина @ashenwiiing #i❤️Mardis #парикмахер #парикмахерская #парикмахерскаяМинск #маникюр #маникюрМинск #парикмахерДомбровка #нежныйманикюр #бежевыйманикюр #геометрия #геометрический #блестки #manicure #manicureminsk #nude #nudemanicure #гельлак #минскгельлак #гельлакминск #стразы #shine #shinebrigh

A post shared by «MARDIS» (@mardis_minsk) on

View this post on Instagram

Утонченный, чувственный маникюр в бежевой гамме никогда не выйдет из моды. А геометрический рисунок и капелька блёсток будут притягивать к себе взгляд✨ Мастер 💅 Полина @ashenwiiing #i❤️Mardis #парикмахер #парикмахерская #парикмахерскаяМинск #маникюр #маникюрМинск #парикмахерДомбровка #нежныйманикюр #бежевыйманикюр #геометрия #геометрический #блестки #manicure #manicureminsk #nude #nudemanicure #гельлак #минскгельлак #гельлакминск #стразы #shine #shinebrigh

A post shared by «MARDIS» (@mardis_minsk) on

Photo: Instagram/@mardis_minsk
Photo: Instagram/@ervinanails
Photo: Instagram/@astrowifey
Photo: Instagram/@oleksandragraham
Photo: Instagram/@angelika_nails_
Photo: Instagram/@superflynails
Photo: Instagram/@revitanailaus
Photo: Instagram/@clodette_salon_spa
Photo: Instagram/@paintboxnails
View this post on Instagram

Cutie cherries for @theeveryhostess 🍒

A post shared by Gena del Portillo! (@i_heart_nailart) on

View this post on Instagram

Cutie cherries for @theeveryhostess 🍒

A post shared by Gena del Portillo! (@i_heart_nailart) on

Photo: Instagram/@i_heart_nailart
View this post on Instagram

This mani really hits the spot 👌🏼 @abeautifulmess

A post shared by Paintbucket (@paintbucketnails) on

View this post on Instagram

This mani really hits the spot 👌🏼 @abeautifulmess

A post shared by Paintbucket (@paintbucketnails) on

Photo: Instagram/@paintbucketnails
Photo: Instagram/@tiaalynnn
Photo: Instagram/@oliveandjune
Photo: Instagram/@nailthoughts
Photo: Instagram/@nailditbyalyssa
Photo: Instagram/@heynicenails
Photo: Instagram/@heynicenails
View this post on Instagram

__ l⃟e⃟o⃟p⃟a⃟r⃟d⃟__ * * * * ============================================================================ * * * * y’alllllllll if you haven’t noticed, i’m so super obsessed with nudes right now! 🙌🤣this @prestogel colour is one of my faaavs! (it’s jc-5.😉) these dreamy nails are inspired by @ayano_129 for kiki & her lovely paris retreat! nails ready for #parisfashionweek 😎😘 _________________________________________________ all hand painted using : ▪️#prestogel @prestogel & #agehagel @agehagel from @naillabousa ▪️lovely cuticle work thanks to @ericasmt20 ▪️#leopardnails #nudenails #naturalnails #frenchmanicure

A post shared by ᶜᵁˢᵀᴼᴹ ᴺᴬᴵᴸˢ ᴮᵞ ᶜᴴᴵᶜᴴᴵ (@bestnailsclub) on

View this post on Instagram

__ l⃟e⃟o⃟p⃟a⃟r⃟d⃟__ * * * * ============================================================================ * * * * y’alllllllll if you haven’t noticed, i’m so super obsessed with nudes right now! 🙌🤣this @prestogel colour is one of my faaavs! (it’s jc-5.😉) these dreamy nails are inspired by @ayano_129 for kiki & her lovely paris retreat! nails ready for #parisfashionweek 😎😘 _________________________________________________ all hand painted using : ▪️#prestogel @prestogel & #agehagel @agehagel from @naillabousa ▪️lovely cuticle work thanks to @ericasmt20 ▪️#leopardnails #nudenails #naturalnails #frenchmanicure

A post shared by ᶜᵁˢᵀᴼᴹ ᴺᴬᴵᴸˢ ᴮᵞ ᶜᴴᴵᶜᴴᴵ (@bestnailsclub) on

Photo: Instagram/@bestnailsclub
View this post on Instagram

Nudies for @mjdeane27 ! #CHRMD #CHRMDbySarah

A post shared by Sarah Nguyen (@chrmdbysarah) on

View this post on Instagram

Nudies for @mjdeane27 ! #CHRMD #CHRMDbySarah

A post shared by Sarah Nguyen (@chrmdbysarah) on

Photo: Instagram/@chrmdbysarah
View this post on Instagram

@prada

A post shared by Natalie Pavloski (@nataliepavloskinails) on

View this post on Instagram

@prada

A post shared by Natalie Pavloski (@nataliepavloskinails) on

Photo: Instagram/@nataliepavloskinails
Photo: Instagram/@i_heart_nailart
Photo: Instagram/@scratchmagazine
Photo: Instagram/@superflynails
Photo: Instagram/@revitanailaus
View this post on Instagram

I heart you ❤️

A post shared by Honestly Ombré 🌿 (@honestlyombre) on

View this post on Instagram

I heart you ❤️

A post shared by Honestly Ombré 🌿 (@honestlyombre) on

Photo: Instagram/@honestlyombre
Photo: Instagram/@liss3tt3nails
View this post on Instagram

#nails💅 #nailideas #minimalistnails #nailart

A post shared by Gintare Ka (@gk_nailstudio) on

View this post on Instagram

#nails💅 #nailideas #minimalistnails #nailart

A post shared by Gintare Ka (@gk_nailstudio) on

Photo: Instagram/@gk_nailstudio
Photo: Instagram/@getyournailsdid
Photo: Instagram/@honestlyombre

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Beautiful Eco-Friendly Looks Celebs Have Worn on the Red Carpet

Beautiful Eco-Friendly Looks Celebs Have Worn on the Red Carpet
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Nude Manicure Ideas
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share