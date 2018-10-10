40 Low-Key Creative Nude Manicure Ideas to Try This Fall

No matter your style, there’s no overlooking a manicure style that’s timeless, classic and essentially matches everything, otherwise known as the nude manicure. Skin-tone-colored polishes come in an array of shades (just like our skin!), finishes and consistencies to make sure there is truly something for everyone.
Now keep this in mind: Just because it matches your skin doesn’t mean it’s going to make your digits look boring or basic. Surprisingly, nude manicures are actually the complete opposite. They give you or your nail technician the perfect blank canvas to create straight-up magic on.
From intricate lines and patterns made with opposing colors to ombre glitter trickling down the nail, there are endless possibilities when it comes to spicing up your typical nude mani. Click through the slideshow ahead for loads of inspo.
А пока палитра на ревизии (см. предыдущий пост) - вот вам ногти - «никакие»!) «Никакие ногти» (выдуманный термин) - новый #nailтренд, набирающий все больший оборот в маникюромире. Вдохновлённая невесомыми милейшими работами моих любимых @mvk.ua, вдохновляю своих клиентов) Как хорошо, что они со мной на одной волне)
New nail art from MARIE NAILS NY location! Give us a call to make an appointment: . 🍁SoHo 646.370.4170
Універсальний , стильний, практичний - всі ці визначення ідеально характеризують нюдовий манікюр. Для його створенгя використовують нейтральні , природні відтінки правильні форми нігтів. Нюд дизайн в цьому сезоні набирає все більшу популярність . Він підходить абсолютно всім жінкам , незалежно від віку. *комбінована чистка * *покриття гель лаком * *дизайн(стрічка)*
Spot the stripe! 💈 It's oh-so-subtle, but it adds a touch of creativity to this neutral work-appropriate or bridal mani. 💼 👰🏾 💅🏾 • Will you be hitting "Save" ☝🏼on this snap and recreating this nail art at a later date?
Утонченный, чувственный маникюр в бежевой гамме никогда не выйдет из моды. А геометрический рисунок и капелька блёсток будут притягивать к себе взгляд✨ Мастер 💅 Полина @ashenwiiing
@alijnaildesign knows how to make our minimal mani loving heart sing! ☝🏽💖 🎶👌🏿 • Do you use subtle geometric touches to add impact to your otherwise neutral manicure, too?
y'alllllllll if you haven't noticed, i'm so super obsessed with nudes right now! 🙌🤣this @prestogel colour is one of my faaavs! (it's jc-5.😉) these dreamy nails are inspired by @ayano_129 for kiki & her lovely paris retreat! nails ready for #parisfashionweek 😎😘 all hand painted
It's #manimonday ‼️ This hand painted design by LA-based nail artist, Hang Nguyen (@thehangedit), reflects the spring/summer constellations on a tiny canvas of short natural nails 💅🏻✨😍
We're seeing stars! 🌟💫✨ • Would you wear this subtle starry nail art design? 💅🏽 We adore its intricate detail and netural tones.