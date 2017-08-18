15 Gorgeous Nude Lip Looks to Copy Right Now

Blame it on the Kardashians—but nude lip colors are everywhere. And maybe “blame” is the wrong word, because a nude lip is classic, gorgeous and looks good on everyone. We should actually be thanking the Kardashians for bringing back the popularity of nude lipstick. And now that it’s almost fall, we’re probably going to be rockin’ the look all day, every day.

Nude lips are one of the few beauty looks that we can safely regard as infallible. Provided you’ve found the right shade and formula to suit you, there’s genuinely no way you can go wrong.

But Kim K and the rest of the Kardashian crew don’t have the market corned on nude lips. These 15 non-Kardashian nude lipstick looks are so pretty and so flattering—use them as inspiration for your fall 2017 look, or copy them to a T.

Originally posted June 2015. Updated August 2017.