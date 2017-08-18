15 Gorgeous Nude Lip Looks to Copy Right Now

Blame it on the Kardashians—but nude lip colors are everywhere. And maybe “blame” is the wrong word, because a nude lip is classic, gorgeous and looks good on everyone. We should actually be thanking the Kardashians for bringing back the popularity of nude lipstick. And now that it’s almost fall, we’re probably going to be rockin’ the look all day, every day.
Nude lips are one of the few beauty looks that we can safely regard as infallible. Provided you’ve found the right shade and formula to suit you, there’s genuinely no way you can go wrong.
But Kim K and the rest of the Kardashian crew don’t have the market corned on nude lips. These 15 non-Kardashian nude lipstick looks are so pretty and so flattering—use them as inspiration for your fall 2017 look, or copy them to a T.
Originally posted June 2015. Updated August 2017.
You can never go wrong with a pop of bronze on the lid and a nude lip.
Photo:
Robby Klein/Getty Images
A muted matte formula plays perfectly off metallic shadow.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Tone your lips down with a tiny bit of foundation or concealer, then add balm on top for the easiest nude lip that's actually natural.
Photo:
ImaxTree
A bit of shine works great with a deep blue on the eyes.
Photo:
Michael Kovac/Stringer/Getty Images
Groomed brows, black liner and matte baby peach lips make for a pretty old-school glamour look.
Photo:
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Pale nudes don't necessarily need to be accompanied by a super dramatic eye look. Sometimes, a little shadow and definition is all you need.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Nude lipstick and dewy skin are, as always, a match made in heaven.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
A dramatic eye and perfect skin turn nude lips into a standout look.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
When you keep lips natural, you can go as over-the-top with the eyeliner as you please.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
A satiny beige lip plays up the edginess of a slightly smeared black liner look.
Photo:
ImaxTree
With the perfect nude for your skin tone, your lips appear fuller while still looking natural.
Photo:
Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Blend highlighter around the outside edges of lips for a dimensional effect.
Photo:
Jeff Spicer/Stringer/Getty Images
If you want more color, but still want the nude look, use your finger to tap a red or pink lipstick into the center of your lips.
Photo:
Arun Nevader/Getty Images
When you keep your lip neutral, you can easily add pops of color elsewhere (like with a funky eyeliner and bright blazer).
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Tons of falsies, cat-eye liner, and a pale, washed-out nude lip is a surprisingly wearable look that makes a huge impact.
Photo:
ImaxTree