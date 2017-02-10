27 Best K-Beauty Products From Nordstrom’s Pop-Up Beauty Shop

If you’re anything like us, you’re obsessed with Korean beauty products (and if you’re not like us, you really, really should be). Thankfully, gone are the days of scouring Amazon and Ebay to find that magical, makes-your-skin as-soft-as-a-baby’s mask, or the twisty, curly mascara wand that majorly plumps up your lashes. Because thanks to this year’s K-beauty releases in mass brands like Target and Urban Outfitters, our shopping list has been easier than ever to knock out.

And just in case you thought you were done shopping new products for the month, Nordstrom just announced the launch of their K-beauty pop-up shop with a whopping 500 iconic products from over the hills and across the seas. Yes, that feeling in your heart is intense excitement.

The Pop-In@Nordstrom: KBEAUTY, as Nordstrom is calling it, is a North American-wide pop-up shop in Seattle, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Vancouver, and Toronto, where shoppers can test and buy from more than 500 cult-favorite Korean beauty products from brands like Too Cool for School, DTRT, and Huxley. But, lucky for you, a huge majority of the products found in the pop-up shops will also be available online, so you can be the laziest schlub and still score amazing products from the comfort of your bed.

Like most pop-up shops, though, this one will only last for a limited time (until March 26, to be exact), so we’ve gone ahead and scouted some of the best products for you, so you have literally no excuses not to buy everything before the end of March (except, like, a lack of money, but whatever). We’re talking about outrageously cute A’Pieu Sheet Masks, the lightweight, yet super-hydrating I Woke Up Like This Luxurious Rose Oil, and IPKN Lip Tints in bold, creamy shades. We even came across a 10-day beauty mask set from Glow Recipe (which we’ll be adding to our cart *immediately*). So what are you waiting for? Check out these products before the pop-up ends and your inevitable buyer’s remorse hits you hard.