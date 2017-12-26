The Best Beauty Deals from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

The holiday season is winding down, but the sales keep coming. Right now, it’s all about Nordstrom’s annual Half-Yearly sale, which includes unbelievable discounts on everything from fashion to lifestyle items and of course, beauty products. This year, we’re finding it almost impossible to pass up on marked-down items, like Urban Decay Vice Lipsticks for $8.50 and beautifully packaged K-beauty bundles for less than $30.
The only downside is it ends on January 2, which means now is the time to grab all that holiday cash gifted to you by family and friends. Ahead, we’ve gathered 11 discounted items that should definitely be inside your virtual cart.
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick
$8.50, at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom
Bobbi Brown Golden Smoky Longwear Set
$42, at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom
Sunnylife Pineapple Candle
$17.98, at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom
Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser
$29.90, at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom
Kevyn Aucoin Beauty The Neo-Trio Palette
$29, at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom
OK Originals Makeup Brush Set
$9.60, at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom
Oribe Dry Styling Collection
$52.50, at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom
Philosophy Amazing Grace Large Set
$53.90, at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom
Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer Trio
$25, at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom
Too Cool for School Dinoplatz Makeup Essential Eye Shadow, Mascara & Lip Balm Set
$26.25, at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom
Urban Decay Troublemaker Eyeshadow Palette
$24, at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom