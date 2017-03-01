10 Mascaras That Will Not Clump (No Matter What)

Mascara might be the most important part of any makeup arsenal—it’s pretty much what brings our faces to life. But if it isn’t clump free, forget about it. We’d like to have a full set of lush lashes—not one big clump, thank you very much.
We did some leg work and found 10 formulas that absolutely will not clump—ever! Apply that second and third coat, your lashes will still be fab.
Originally published July 2014. Updated February 2017.
If we had to choose one makeup item to take with us to a deserted island, it would probably be mascara. Not only does it open our eyes and transform our face, but we just feel so much better about life when we have it on. The only problem with this beloved item is that it's prone to clumping, leaving our lashes looking like spider legs.
We've found 10 formulas that are the best of the best and won't get all clumpy on ya.
Urban Decay Perversion
This brand new mascara ($22, urbandecay.com) just hit the market, and it's so good it's almost perverse. The formula both lengthens and volumizes, but it goes on so smoothly you never have to worry about it clumping or sticking, no matter how many coats you apply.
L'Oréal Voluminous Butterfly Mascara
We love a unique mascara wand, but sometimes it's more of a gimmick than anything else. Thankfully that's not the case with L'Oréal's latest ($8.99, ulta.com). The brush is angled in such a way that it lifts the outer corner of lashes, so you get a beautiful eye-opening effect with all of the flutter you want for your lashes and none of the clumping.
CoverGirl Lash Blast
The firm bristles on this mascara wand ($6.29, target.com) ensure you get separated lashes every single time. Not bad for a drugstore find!
Lancôme Hypnôse Star
This Lancôme mascara ($27.50, sephora.com) has a super silky formula, so no matter how many times you run it through your lashes, they never stick together.
Maybelline Pumped Up Colassal
Big lashes don't have to mean big clumps. This mascara ($6.99, ulta.com) may come with an extra fat brush, but the great formula is what keeps lashes from clumping up.
It Cosmetics Tightline Full Lash Length Black Mascara Primer
This inventive mascara ($24, itcosmetics.com) is meant to be a primer of sorts. The teeny wand allows you to get it up close and personal with your lash line (giving it a tightline effect), but it still coats your lashes like a regular mascara. And you can even use it on your lower lashes without fear of clumping—and that's no easy feat!
Jane Iredale Longest Lash Thickening and Lengthening Mascara
The only thing we love more than the non-clumping formula of this mascara ($33, janeiredale.com) is the unique tube it comes in.
Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara
This mascara ($11.50, sephora.com) was made specifically for the lower lashes, which are so fine that they can easily stick together. It separates as it coats, which is why we love it for our top lashes, too.
MAC Extended Play Lash
This glossy mascara ($18, maccosmetics.com) curls as it lifts, which makes it an instant favorite.
Yves Saint Laurent Volume Effet Faux Cils The conditioning ingredient in this luxe mascara ($32, sephora.com) keeps the intense coating film from collecting along the lashes.