Here Are the Other Offensive Nivea Ads You Probably Haven’t Seen Yet

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Nivea’s “White Is Purity” campaign isn’t its first misstep. Look at these other super-offensive ads from 2011. [Cosmo UK]

Marjani is the online beauty shop for women of color that was, in a word, necessary. [Racked]

Are these brands knocking off Glossier? Maybe, possibly, yes. [Fashionista]

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rogers are dunzo. [Us Weekly]

Scarlet Johansson would like you to know she’s disappointed in Ivanka Trump. [Vanity Fair]

Vogue is asking the tough questions: Is Emily Ratajkowski secretly great at making flower arrangements? [Vogue]

Alas, a guide to all the face-transforming makeup tattoos you can possibly get. [Marie Claire]

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in April. [Refinery29]

It’s been ten years today since Kim Kardashian’s sex tape came out. Happy anniversary! [Daily Mail]