Nina Dobrev Just Got the Most Sophisticated New Bob and Bangs

Hold everything: Nina Dobrev is giving us major Anna Wintour vibes with her new haircut. She debuted the razor-sharp bob on Wednesday at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, “Flatliners.” While the cut might not seem too drastic compared to the lob she’s been sporting, the new look comes with bangs. And we’re not talking about the boho, shaggy bangs we’ve seen grace the faces of stars like Kirsten Dunst or Chloe Mortez—we’re talking ruler-straight, statement bangs.

We have to admit that the look changes Dobrev’s entire vibe, but we’re into it—especially heading into fall and winter. The bangs and bluntness of the cut make Dobrev look sophisticated and mature (not saying she wasn’t either of these things before!). Her hairstylist, Riawna Capri, posted on Instagram that the new look is for an upcoming movie, “Lucky Day,” in which Dobrev plays a Parisian artist, so naturally they “concocted this chic European look for her character.”

We’re definitely feeling the Parisian ease and elegance in her “#FrenchFringe.”

@prabalgurung A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Sep 28, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

Aside from her new show-stopping hairstyle, Dobrev threw that antiquated rule about no white after Labor Day out the window (duh) when she wore a demure, simple white ruffled dress from Prabal Gurung. If you’ve been feeling like your hair could use a fresh vibe for fall, tear a page out of Dobrev’s book and get a sharp bob that’ll definitely turn heads this season.