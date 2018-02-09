Nicole Richie Tests Out the New Urban Decay ‘Petite’ Palette With NikkieTutorials

If you’re still clueless about how to apply highlighter, Nicole Richie is right there with you. In a recent video alongside vlogger NikkieTutorials, “The Simple Life” alum and Urban Decay brand ambassador said that the makeup staple “is too advanced” and she “just doesn’t know how to do it.”

Luckily, Nikkie was there to gift her with an impromptu tutorial. The entire, just-released makeover is a must-watch, but we’ll give you the sparknotes here. Nikkie used the new Urban Decay Naked Petite Heat palette, but Richie’s eyes weren’t the only thing heating up in the video. It was the playful (and hilarious) innuendos between the two that made things super spicy.

As Nikkie started filling in Richie’s brows, the latter revealed brows are one of her favorite steps in the makeup process. When she’s grooming them herself, she simply uses a brown eyeshadow to brush the hairs up. After that, if “she’s feeling sassy,” she’ll take concealer and place it under her eyes to make sure she looks awake.

Nikkie also filled in the eye crease with Richie’s favorite shade, “Wild Thing,” while also adding that the key to shadow application is making sure you don’t raise your eyebrows, which inevitably leads to uneven coverage. When Richie gave the brush a twirl, Nikkie stopped her from scraping the shadow across her lid and says small circular motions are best for blending. Richie then aptly noted that blending is similar to brushing your teeth.

Finally, the highlight is where the look completely came together, and it was Nikkie’s swipe of Urban Decay’s UD x Kristen Leanne Beauty Beam that ultimately made Richie a believer. Nikkie applied it in three swipes total and finished it off with a “S” shape, starting from the top of the cheekbone.

If you’re looking for more celebrity makeovers and tons of tips and tricks, check out Nikkie’s playlist Get Ready With Me +. For now, we’ll definitely be trying out the “S” swoop and brushing our eyelids just like our teeth.