The $20 Product Nicole Richie Used for Her New Lavender Highlights

While most of us are embracing vampy vibes for the winter season, Nicole Richie is doing the opposite…and looks damn good, too. The fashion designer, reality star and sometimes actress just unveiled her newest hair color and it may just give you déjà vu.

The 36-year-old decided to amp up her lob with a set of lavender highlights, a look that’s slightly reminiscent of the purple hairstyle she wore through most of 2014.

In an exclusive interview with Us Magazine’s “Stylish,” she said, “I always tend to go lighter and brighter towards the fall and winter because I wear a lot of dark colors so I need a little color in my life.”

All of my lavender dreams coming true today with @Joico 🔮💜 #colorbutter #sponsored A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on Nov 20, 2017 at 1:48pm PST

Her purple tips were done by celebrity stylist Larisa Love, who used Joico’s new Color Butter to create the transformation. Besides the fact that this product is crazy affordable ($20) and comes in range of bright colors, it also washes out after about 10 shampoo sessions, so you don’t have to worry about permanent damage.

“It’s something you can do at home and it’s temporary,” said Richie. “A few years ago, I went through a stage of dyeing my hair and it was something that I had to go to a salon for, and it’s permanent. You have to bleach your hair before and…it’s a totally different process.”

To create Richie’s new look, Love simply mixed the Color Butter with Joico’s K-PAK Color Therapy Conditioner, divided her hair into small horizontal sections and saturated the ends. After that, she let the product sit for five minutes before rinsing and blow-drying her strands.

If you’re thinking of a dye job, but scared to commit, this temporary hair color is a perfect way to experiment before taking the full plunge. Thanks for the inspo, Nicole!