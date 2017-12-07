Nicki Minaj Embodies Her Barbie Persona With Epic Pink Braids

Nicki Minaj isn’t lying when she calls herself Barbie, and she has pink braids down to her ankles to prove it. Last night, the Grammy-nominated rapper took to Instagram and unveiled her new hairstyle in not one, but two photos.

It’s BARBIE bitch!!!!! 🎀 Pink Inches by Kim Kimble🎀 Makeup by Sheika 🎀 Ensemble by Brett 🎀 #Motorsport A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Dec 6, 2017 at 8:50pm PST

Attention: Ima need u to face front A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Dec 6, 2017 at 9:37pm PST

Minaj captioned her first photo with the hashtag #Motorsport, which means we have the new music video with Migos and Cardi B. to thank for giving us these tresses. People are already praising her hairstylist, Kim Kimble, who has done looks for Tyra Banks, Laverne Cox, Zendaya and Beyoncé, because they know this look took a lot longer than a few hours. So much so, that she also enlisted the help of fellow hair expert Kendra Garvey to get the job done.

WERK @nickiminaj 👌🏾. Thank you @kendragarvey for bringing my vision to life! 😘 . . . Kimble Booking: @sixkla A post shared by Kim Kimble (@kimblehaircare) on Dec 7, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Not only do the braids look incredible, but Minaj brought her hair-year full circle and is stepping out of 2017 much like she entered it—with long, boss braids. After a year of mostly straight, long hair, the braids are a welcomed return.

With her birthday tomorrow, we know Minaj will be swinging these braids around with each switch of her hips. And for that, we thank her.