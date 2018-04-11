Nicki Minaj Debuts a New Look While Sitting Court-Side

It’s been months since we spotted Nicki Minaj, whose last high-profile appearance occurred at the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards in November. Now, armed with two new singles and a fresh look, the “Pinkprint” rapper appears to be revving up for a resurgence on the Billboard charts. In other words, Barbie is officially back.

Last night, Minaj, clad in head-to-toe leather and a set of stunner shades, sat court-side at the Los Angeles Lakers/Houston Rockets game, where she effortlessly served messy bun goals.

Later on, she gifted us with a closer look at her low-key hairstyle, complete with dark roots and honey blonde strands. (That cat eye is flawless, too.)

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Apr 11, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

We’ve grown used to seeing the rapper and actress flex her impeccable wig game, but every once in awhile, she reminds us that she can slay in a classic do, too. Based on the cover art for both of her upcoming singles, there’s no telling what her next beauty move will be.

#BarbieTingz 🦄Thursday🦄 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere. A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Apr 10, 2018 at 11:29am PDT

#ChunLi 🦄Thursday🦄 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere. A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Apr 10, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

For “Barbie Tingz,” she’s dressed in renaissance garb and what appears to be a crimped set of dramatic bangs. And for “Chun-Li,” she pays tribute to the classic Street Fighter character in double buns and a matching Fendi set. Minaj is the queen of multiple aesthetics, so we have a feeling she’ll continue to keep the Barbz on their toes.

One thing’s for sure: between this surprise reveal, Cardi B.‘s infectious debut album “Invasion of Privacy,” and Azealia Banks‘ repeat-worthy “Anna Wintour,” our playlist is chock full of badass rap queens.