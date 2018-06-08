StyleCaster
Share

15 Products Made with the Skin Multitasker Niacinamide

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Products Made with the Skin Multitasker Niacinamide

by
15 Products Made with the Skin Multitasker Niacinamide
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler

There are a number of skin-care ingredients that offer versatility and work for various skin types and concerns. Hyaluronic acid, retinol, and the K-beauty favorite centella asiatica are just a few that fit under this category. But in recent years, another sciencey-sounding but pretty straightforward one is garnering all the hype: niacinamide.

Also known as vitamin B3, the molecule’s power lies in the fact that it’s water-soluble. This means that it can be easily absorbed into the body (fat-soluble vitamins are absorbed by lymph and stored inside major organs, only to be used when needed).

And since it dissolves so easily in water, niacinamide is a prime ingredient for restoring moisture to dry skin, among many other things, including brightness, smoothness, and more even.

MORE: Why Retinol Application Doesn’t Change With the Seasons

“Niacinamide is a superstar antioxidant ingredient and found as a key ingredient in many of my favorite anti-aging skin-care products,” says Charlotte Cho, founder of Soko Glam. “It’s a well-studied ingredient that absorbs quickly into your skin, which increases antioxidant ability of the skin, improves skin-barrier function, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. There are also some studies that prove it can also decrease redness.”

It also plays well with other products in your skin-care routine; in fact, it’s pretty common to see the ingredient mixed in with other multipurpose ones, such as retinols, peptides, and acids. So how exactly do you use it?

MORE: The Safest Top-Rated Sunscreens Under $20

Look for products that pair it with other moisturizing agents and always use before applying your sunscreen. Ahead are 15 products to get you started.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide |
Dr. Jart+ Dermask Micro Jet Brightening Solution

A microfiber sheet mask for those looking to even out their skin tone.

$9 at Sephora

Photo: Dr. Jart+
STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Evelom Brightening Mask
Evelom Brightening Mask

A 100-percent cotton mask that hydrates as it addresses hyperpigmentation.

$106.60 at Evelom

Photo: Evelom
STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration

A head-to-toe moisturizer that delivers ample hydration for those living with skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

$30 at First Aid Beauty

Photo: First Aid Beauty
STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | GlamGlow Instamud 60-Second Pore Refining Treatment
GlamGlow Instamud 60-Second Pore-Refining Treatment

The brand's newest mask is formulated with niacinamide to moisturize the skin and blur the appearance of pores simultaneously.

$42 at GlamGlow

Photo: GlamGlow
STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Skin Inc Vitamin B3+ Serum
Skin Inc Vitamin B3+ Serum

A blend of niacinamide and hyaluronic acid for hydrating and strengthening the skin's barrier.

$35 at Skin Inc

Photo: Skin Inc
STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Sunday Riley Saturn Sulfur Acne Treatment Mask
Sunday Riley Saturn Sulfur Acne Treatment Mask

While sulfur dries out breakouts, niacinamide is also distributed to the skin to prevent dark spots afterward.

$55 at Sephora

Photo: Sunday Riley
STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Too Cool For School Egg Cream Mask Hydration
Too Cool for School Egg Cream Mask Hydration

Collagen, niacinamide, and egg extracts combine to provide ample hydration.

$24 at Sephora

Photo: Too Cool For School
STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Klairs Mid-Day Blue Sun Lotion
Klairs Mid-Day Blue Sun Lotion

This sensitive-skin sunscreen is also formulated with guaiazulene, a redness-taming ingredient.

$20 at Soko Glam

Photo: Klairs
STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Klavuu Relief Pearlsation Body Essence
Klavuu Relief Pearlsation Body Essence

In addition to its moisturizing properties, this body lotion is scented with a relaxing blend of vanilla, cedarwood, and jasmine.

$25 at Soko Glam

Photo: Klavuu
STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Benton Snail Bee High Content Lotion
Benton Snail Bee High Content Lotion

Snail secretion filtrate fights dark spots, while niacinamide and other multitaskers hydrate.

$20 at Soko Glam

Photo: Benton
STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Patchology FlashPatch Hydrating Lip Gels
Patchology FlashPatch Hydrating Lip Gels

Hydrate dry lips with these biodegradable masks, which include niacinamide so your kissers don't lose their natural water content.

$15 at Ulta

Photo: Patchology
STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Paula's Choice 10% Niacinamide Booster
Paula's Choice 10% Niacinamide Booster

Apply this booster before your moisturizer to address dry skin and uneven skin tone.

$42 at Paula's Choice

Photo: Paula's Choice
STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | PCA Skin Intensive Brightening Treatment
PCA Skin Intensive Brightening Treatment

This nightly retinol treatment improves the texture of your skin, while also keeping it hydrated once those dead skin cells have been sloughed away.

$109 at PCA Skin

Photo: PCA Skin
STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer
Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer

Prep and protect your skin before makeup by spritzing the face with this cooling hydrator.

$42 at Smashbox

Photo: Smashbox
STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant
Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant

A slightly abrasive powder cleanser that moisturizes just as well as it exfoliates.

$59 at Dermalogica

Photo: Dermalogica

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Easy Summer Beauty Secrets to Steal from Celebrities

Easy Summer Beauty Secrets to Steal from Celebrities
  • STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide |
  • STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Evelom Brightening Mask
  • STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration
  • STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | GlamGlow Instamud 60-Second Pore Refining Treatment
  • STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Skin Inc Vitamin B3+ Serum
  • STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Sunday Riley Saturn Sulfur Acne Treatment Mask
  • STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Too Cool For School Egg Cream Mask Hydration
  • STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Klairs Mid-Day Blue Sun Lotion
  • STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Klavuu Relief Pearlsation Body Essence
  • STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Benton Snail Bee High Content Lotion
  • STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Patchology FlashPatch Hydrating Lip Gels
  • STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Paula's Choice 10% Niacinamide Booster
  • STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | PCA Skin Intensive Brightening Treatment
  • STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer
  • STYLECASTER | Products Made With Niacinamide | Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant

Promoted Stories

share