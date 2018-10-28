20 New Fragrances to Get Cozy With This Winter and Beyond

Some say you’re never fully dressed without a smile. That may be true, but we’re definitely replacing the “smile” with “scent.” Let’s keep it all the way real: the search for a signature smell never ends, and why would we want it to? Looking for one never gets old or stale. Plus, shouldn’t we have one for every mood and occasion anyway? (Oh, just us? Okay.) Per usual, there’s a hodge-podge of new scents ready for the taking.
There’s affordable, yet innovative options from Victoria’s Secret and Mugler, in addition to prettily-packaged and more luxe options from designer brands like Tom Ford and Aerin. And because we enjoy variety, there’s no one type of scent in this short list. From light florals to heavier musks, here are the latest and greatest fragrances you’ll want to cover yourself in this winter.
Phlur Améline
This unisex fragrance is the epitome of decadence, with top notes of Italian bergamot, hints of patchouli and sandalwood, all topped off with rose, of course.
$88 at Phlur
Photo:
Phlur
Cartier Carat
Don't get too distracted by the glimmering, diamond-inspired bottle. Inside, you'll get a whiff of ultra-light floral notes, including iris, ylang-ylang and honeysuckle.
$72-$145 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Cartier
Victoria's Secret Tease Perfume Paint Brush-On Fragrance
This unique gel formula, which you apply to the pulse points with the attached brush, includes a mix of black vanilla, frozen pear and blooming gardenia notes.
$10 at Victoria's Secret
Photo:
Victoria's Secret
Free People 1809 Collection Zen Fragrance
One of the brand's three new all-natural fragrances is a "sensual woodsy blend" of patchouli, sandalwood and guaiac wood, which the brand says to think of as "burning incense."
$28 at Free People
Photo:
Free People
Thirdman Eau Inexplicable
Inside this sleek, minimally-designed bottle, you'll find a one-of-a-kind blend that includes French sage, pink pepper and geranium.
$115 at The Perfect Provenance
Photo:
Thirdman
Tom Ford Lost Cherry
An intoxicating mix of cherry fruit, bitter almond, griotte syrup, roasted tonka and plenty more. Yum!
$320 at Tom Ford
Photo:
Tom Ford
Louis Vuitton Attrape-Reves
Mix raw cocoa powder with a pile of peonies and you'll end up with this unique scent, inspired by the space between dream and reality.
$240 at Louis Vuitton
Photo:
Louis Vuitton
Estee Lauder Beautiful Belle
An affordable option stacked with floral top and middle notes, followed by heavier musk bottom notes. Think thrill and romance in a bottle.
$90 at Ulta
Photo:
Estee Lauder
Joy by Dior
When you first spray on this perfume, you'll get a sense that it falls on the floral end, until it settles into a light musk. Key notes are mandarin, sandalwood and of course--white musk.
$75-$130 at Sephora
Photo:
Dior
Gucci Bloom Nettare di Fiori
The original Gucci Bloom isn't new, but this woodier interpretation--made with wose and osmanthus flower- is.
$107 at Sephora
Photo:
Gucci
Chanel Paris-Venise
Inspired by two iconic cities (Paris and Venice), Chanel's newest scent is equal parts fresh and sensual, thanks to neroli, vanilla and tonka notes.
$130 at Chanel
Photo:
Chanel
Killian Princess Eau de Parfum
This is girl power in a bottle, with the founder describing it as "sipping on a green tea matcha with a tip of ginger on the nose for sassy spice."
$75-$135 at Sephora
Photo:
Killian
Jo by Jo Loves
Jo Malone decided to start an entire new brand and its premiere perfume combines two of her favorite things: the color red and the smell of grapefruit.
$105-$175 at Jo Loves
Photo:
Jo Loves
Jo Malone White Moss & Snowdrop Cologne
This scent was literally made for the holidays, with notes (golden amber, cardamom) that'll remind you of forest-fresh moss.
$140 at Jo Malone London
Photo:
Jo Malone
Commodity Bois
An elevated woodsy scent you'll never want to take off, thanks to cedar, Australian sandalwood and spicy pink pepper notes.
$105 at Commodity
Photo:
Commodity
Le Labo Tonka 25
It's been 3 years since Le Labo debuted a new fragrance and this one does not disappoint. It's dark and woodsy with just a hint of sweetness.
$80-$995 at Le Labo
Photo:
Le Labo
Chloe Nomade Eau de Parfum
A classic warm floral scent for the confident woman who wants a perfume that looks as good as it smells.
$76-$132 at Sephora
Photo:
Chloe
Aerin Beauty Éclat de Vert Parfum
We can't help but think of a lush forest whenever we see this bottle, which houses fresh notes such as citrus, magnolia and jasmine.
$225-$315 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Aerin
Hermetica Source1
The newest brand from the founders of MEMO Paris and Floraïku is a first of its kind. All of the scents are made with an alcohol-free approach and a unique patented technology that allow you to smell top, middle and base notes more immediately.
$225 at Hermetica
Photo:
Hermetica
Mugler Angel Perfuming Pen
This scent is classic, but the packaging is brand new. Now, in addition to the traditional bottle, you can also get it in travel-friendly pen form.
$24 at Mugler
Photo:
Mugler