20 New Fragrances to Get Cozy With This Winter and Beyond

20 New Fragrances to Get Cozy With This Winter and Beyond

by
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Some say you’re never fully dressed without a smile. That may be true, but we’re definitely replacing the “smile” with “scent.” Let’s keep it all the way real: the search for a signature smell never ends, and why would we want it to? Looking for one never gets old or stale. Plus, shouldn’t we have one for every mood and occasion anyway? (Oh, just us? Okay.) Per usual, there’s a hodge-podge of new scents ready for the taking.

MORE: Free People Just Launched an All-Natural Fragrance Collection

There’s affordable, yet innovative options from Victoria’s Secret and Mugler, in addition to prettily-packaged and more luxe options from designer brands like Tom Ford and Aerin. And because we enjoy variety, there’s no one type of scent in this short list. From light florals to heavier musks, here are the latest and greatest fragrances you’ll want to cover yourself in this winter.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Phlur Améline
Phlur Améline

This unisex fragrance is the epitome of decadence, with top notes of Italian bergamot, hints of patchouli and sandalwood, all topped off with rose, of course.

$88 at Phlur

Photo: Phlur
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Cartier Carat
Cartier Carat

Don't get too distracted by the glimmering, diamond-inspired bottle. Inside, you'll get a whiff of ultra-light floral notes, including iris, ylang-ylang and honeysuckle.

$72-$145 at Nordstrom

Photo: Cartier
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Victoria's Secret Tease Perfume Paint Brush-On Fragrance
Victoria's Secret Tease Perfume Paint Brush-On Fragrance

This unique gel formula, which you apply to the pulse points with the attached brush, includes a mix of black vanilla, frozen pear and blooming gardenia notes.

$10 at Victoria's Secret

Photo: Victoria's Secret
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Free People 1809 Collection Zen Fragrance
Free People 1809 Collection Zen Fragrance

One of the brand's three new all-natural fragrances is a "sensual woodsy blend" of patchouli, sandalwood and guaiac wood, which the brand says to think of as "burning incense."

$28 at Free People

Photo: Free People
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Thirdman Eau Inexplicable
Thirdman Eau Inexplicable

Inside this sleek, minimally-designed bottle, you'll find a one-of-a-kind blend that includes French sage, pink pepper and geranium.

$115 at The Perfect Provenance

Photo: Thirdman
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Tom Ford Lost Cherry
Tom Ford Lost Cherry

An intoxicating mix of cherry fruit, bitter almond, griotte syrup, roasted tonka and plenty more. Yum!

$320 at Tom Ford

Photo: Tom Ford
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Louis Vuitton Attrape-Reves
Louis Vuitton Attrape-Reves

Mix raw cocoa powder with a pile of peonies and you'll end up with this unique scent, inspired by the space between dream and reality.

$240 at Louis Vuitton

Photo: Louis Vuitton
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Estee Lauder Beautiful Belle
Estee Lauder Beautiful Belle

An affordable option stacked with floral top and middle notes, followed by heavier musk bottom notes. Think thrill and romance in a bottle.

$90 at Ulta

Photo: Estee Lauder
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Joy by Dior
Joy by Dior

When you first spray on this perfume, you'll get a sense that it falls on the floral end, until it settles into a light musk. Key notes are mandarin, sandalwood and of course--white musk.

$75-$130 at Sephora

Photo: Dior
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Gucci Bloom Nettare di Fiori
Gucci Bloom Nettare di Fiori

The original Gucci Bloom isn't new, but this woodier interpretation--made with wose and osmanthus flower- is.

$107 at Sephora

Photo: Gucci
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Chanel Paris-Venise
Chanel Paris-Venise

Inspired by two iconic cities (Paris and Venice), Chanel's newest scent is equal parts fresh and sensual, thanks to neroli, vanilla and tonka notes.

$130 at Chanel

Photo: Chanel
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Killian Princess Eau de Parfum
Killian Princess Eau de Parfum

This is girl power in a bottle, with the founder describing it as "sipping on a green tea matcha with a tip of ginger on the nose for sassy spice."

$75-$135 at Sephora

Photo: Killian
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Jo by Jo Loves
Jo by Jo Loves

Jo Malone decided to start an entire new brand and its premiere perfume combines two of her favorite things: the color red and the smell of grapefruit.

$105-$175 at Jo Loves

Photo: Jo Loves
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Jo Malone White Moss & Snowdrop Cologne
Jo Malone White Moss & Snowdrop Cologne

This scent was literally made for the holidays, with notes (golden amber, cardamom) that'll remind you of forest-fresh moss.

$140 at Jo Malone London

Photo: Jo Malone
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Commodity Bois
Commodity Bois

An elevated woodsy scent you'll never want to take off, thanks to cedar, Australian sandalwood and spicy pink pepper notes.

$105 at Commodity

Photo: Commodity
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Le Labo Tonka 25
Le Labo Tonka 25

It's been 3 years since Le Labo debuted a new fragrance and this one does not disappoint. It's dark and woodsy with just a hint of sweetness.

$80-$995 at Le Labo

Photo: Le Labo
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Chloe Nomade Eau de Parfum
Chloe Nomade Eau de Parfum

A classic warm floral scent for the confident woman who wants a perfume that looks as good as it smells.

$76-$132 at Sephora

Photo: Chloe
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Aerin Beauty Éclat de Vert Parfum
Aerin Beauty Éclat de Vert Parfum

We can't help but think of a lush forest whenever we see this bottle, which houses fresh notes such as citrus, magnolia and jasmine.

$225-$315 at Nordstrom

Photo: Aerin
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Hermetica Source1
Hermetica Source1

The newest brand from the founders of MEMO Paris and Floraïku is a first of its kind. All of the scents are made with an alcohol-free approach and a unique patented technology that allow you to smell top, middle and base notes more immediately.

$225 at Hermetica

Photo: Hermetica
STYLECASTER | New Fragrances for Winter 2018 | Mugler Angel Perfuming Pen
Mugler Angel Perfuming Pen

This scent is classic, but the packaging is brand new. Now, in addition to the traditional bottle, you can also get it in travel-friendly pen form.

$24 at Mugler

Photo: Mugler

