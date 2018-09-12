StyleCaster
The Latest and Greatest Products to Shop at Ulta for Fall

The Latest and Greatest Products to Shop at Ulta for Fall

The Latest and Greatest Products to Shop at Ulta for Fall
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Big-name stores like Sephora and Ulta are constantly shuffling in new products for us to try, but there’s no better time to slow down and take them all in than a seasonal transition. By now, most of us are throwing away expired products, using the last of our go-to faves and making room for the newness that’ll both protect our skin and hair and allow them to flourish in the cooler months.

MORE: 23 Buzzy Fragrance-Free or Unscented Products for Sensitive Skin

And of course, Ulta, the more affordable beauty destination, is stacked with products that’ll check both boxes without completely draining our bank accounts… because we need funds for fresh fashion, too. From brightening powder that’ll elevate dull-looking skin to storage for your makeup sponges and a new K-beauty moisturizer, here are the latest product drops to hit Ulta aisles.

1 of 18
STYLECASTER | New Products at Ulta Beauty | Morphe M536 Under Eye Bullet Brush
Morphe M536 Under Eye Bullet Brush

An affordable tool for applying your under-eye concealer.

$8 at Ulta

Photo: Morphe
STYLECASTER | New Products at Ulta Beauty | Drybar Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush
Drybar Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush

Detangle, dry and straighten your hair in one fell swoop.

$145 at Ulta

Photo: Drybar
STYLECASTER | New Products at Ulta Beauty | Pravana Intense Therapy Cleanse Lightweight Healing Shampoo
Pravana Intense Therapy Cleanse Lightweight Healing Shampoo

A unique blend of malachite, Egyptian blue lotus and algae deliver vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to damaged hair.

$19.99 at Ulta

Photo: Pravana
STYLECASTER | New Products at Ulta Beauty | dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse
dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse

Incorporate this rinse into your cleansing routine to rid the scalp of buildup.

$35 at Ulta

Photo: dpHUE
STYLECASTER | New Products at Ulta Beauty | Dolce & Gabbana The One Grey Eau de Toilette
Dolce & Gabbana The One Grey Eau de Toilette

Treat the man in your life (or yourself) to this warm blend of cardamom, vetiver and tobacco notes.

$88 at Ulta

Photo: Dolce & Gabbana
STYLECASTER | New Products at Ulta Beauty | Too Faced Tutti Frutti - It's Bananas Brightening Setting Powder
Too Faced Tutti Frutti — It's Bananas Brightening Setting Powder

The yellow undertones in this lightweight powder bring light to a dull complexion.

$30 at Ulta

Photo: Too Faced
STYLECASTER | New Products at Ulta Beauty | Neutrogena Force of Nature Eyeshadow Palette X Kerry Washington
Neutrogena Force of Nature Eyeshadow Palette X Kerry Washington

5 buildable earth tones created with the help of Washington herself.

$12.99 at Ulta

Photo: Neutrogena
STYLECASTER | New Products at Ulta Beauty | Ouidad VitalCurl+ Soft Defining Mousse
Ouidad VitalCurl+ Soft Defining Mousse

Made with chia seed, Japanese camellia and sunflower oils to provide ample hold without the crunchy after-effect.

$26 at Ulta

Photo: Ouidad
STYLECASTER | New Products at Ulta Beauty | Foreo UFO Mini
Foreo UFO Mini

This preprogrammed cleansing tool is equipped with LED light therapy to stimulate collagen production.

$179 at Ulta

Photo: Foreo
STYLECASTER | New Products at Ulta Beauty | Perricone MD Hypoallergenic Firming Eye Cream
Perricone MD Hypoallergenic Firming Eye Cream

A hypoallergenic formula made with olive to soften, hydrate and smooth the sensitive under-eye area.

$72 at Ulta

Photo: Perricone MD
STYLECASTER | New Products at Ulta Beauty | DevaCurl Super Stretch Coconut Curl Elongator
DevaCurl Super Stretch Coconut Curl Elongator

The ultimate cure for shrinkage will lengthen your curls without compromising their definition.

$30 at Ulta

Photo: DevaCurl
STYLECASTER | New Products at Ulta Beauty | Rebels Refinery Geometric Pineapple Lip Balm
Rebels Refinery Geometric Pineapple Lip Balm

An adorable lip balm made with coconut oil, sweet almond oil and beeswax to keep in your purse.

$5.99 at Ulta

Photo: Rebels Refinery
STYLECASTER | New Products at Ulta Beauty | Flower Beauty Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir
Flower Beauty Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir

Flower Beauty's first-ever skin-care product is made with pearlescent pigments so your skin can literally glow with or without makeup.

$15.99 at Ulta

Photo: Flower Beauty
STYLECASTER | New Products at Ulta Beauty | beautyblender Blender Defender
beautyblender Blender Defender

Finally, a hygienic place to store your makeup sponge.

$12 at Ulta

Photo: beautyblender
STYLECASTER | New Products at Ulta Beauty | Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream
Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream

The K-beauty retailer's first foray into skin care includes this moisturizer, infused with niacinamide to promote a more even skin tone and fight inflammation.

$40 at Ulta

Photo: Peach & Lily
STYLECASTER | New Products at Ulta Beauty | Nivea Aloe Vera In Shower Lotion
Nivea Aloe Vera In Shower Lotion

The ultimate lifesaver for those days when you're running late and don't have time to moisturize after your shower.

$7.99 at Ulta

Photo: Nivea
STYLECASTER | New Products at Ulta Beauty | NYX Can't Stop Won't Stop Foundation
NYX Can't Stop Won't Stop Foundation

Lightweight, waterproof and available in more than 40 different shades.

$14.99 at Ulta

Photo: NYX
STYLECASTER | New Products at Ulta Beauty | C&C by Clean & Clear Don't Flake Gel Moisturizer
C&C by Clean & Clear Don't Flake Gel Moisturizer

Clean and Clear's new sister brand includes this water-based formula for oily skin types.

$16 at Ulta

Photo: C&C by Clean & Clear

