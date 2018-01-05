StyleCaster
32 New Beauty Products to Try in 2018

32 New Beauty Products to Try in 2018

Photo: Allison Kahler

We’ve already waxed poetic about the drugstore finds we’ll be hoarding in the New Year, but let’s not forget about the revolving door of hair, skin and makeup innovations being unleashed in Sephora and other department stores. Brands never stop trying to top their latest and greatest products and as the ones who shop it all, we only benefit from their hard work.

MORE: The Newest Drugstore Beauty Products Under $30

And in 2018, the bar has been raised higher than ever. Just weeks after celebrating the buzziest launches of 2017, we find ourselves overwhelmed with a slew of newbies that are already the talk of beauty circles everywhere. From Pat McGrath’s latest lippie to an invisible sunscreen, these are the products we guarantee you’ll want to try this year.

MORE: The Beauty Launches We Couldn’t Stop Talking About in 2017

1 of 29
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Lip Balm
Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Lip Balm

The boundary-breaking makeup artist's latest lip product is housed in a white lacquer iteration of her couture-cased, signature bullet. The luminous lip balm protects from free radicals with an antioxidant, vitamin-rich, and anti-aging formula that glides on flawlessly.

$38, at Pat McGrath Labs

Photo: Pat McGrath Labs
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 |
Jane Iredale Eco-Friendly Brush Collection

The super-soft, synthetic collection is 100% animal-free, using synthetic Naturon and Taklon fibers to deliver superior coverage and a buildable, forgiving application.

$10-$50, at Jane Iredale (Available January 15)

Photo: Jane Iredale
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Origins Original Skin Cleansing Makeup-Removing Jelly
Origins Original Skin Cleansing Makeup-Removing Jelly

This lightweight formula, made with soothing willowherb, melts into a milky cleanser that dissolves dirt and can be easily rinsed off.

$23, at Origins

Photo: Origins
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Dior Capture Youth Serum
Dior Capture Youth Serum

Dior's new skin care line, fronted by Cara Delevingne, includes this group of highly concentrated treatments, each of which target a specific concern, such as redness and brightening.

$95, at Sephora

Photo: Dior
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Kiehl's Powerful Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate
Kiehl's Powerful Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate

One of the brand's best-selling serums got upgraded for the new year with even more Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid so you can have your glowiest skin yet.

$62, at Kiehl's

Photo: Kiehl's
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Milk Makeup Glitter Stick
Milk Makeup Glitter Stick

This iridescent glitter stick, suitable for all skin tones, is also ultra-moisturizing. It's made with a powerhouse mix of mango butter, coconut oil, avocado oil and more.

$30, at Milk Makeup

Photo: Milk Makeup
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | NARS Radiant Longwear Foundation
NARS Radiant Longwear Foundation

The brand's newest range of full coverage is fade-resistant and wearable for up to 16 hours. And the number of shades included isn't too shabby, either.

$49, at NARS

Photo: NARS Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

This totally invisible, weightless, makeup-gripping SPF primer protects the skin against damaging blue light radiation from your computer screen and electronic devices.

$32, at Supergoop!

Photo: Supergoop!
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Hello FAB Coconut Water Cream
Hello FAB Coconut Water Cream

This oil-free moisturizer delivers electrolytes to the skin, leaving it more hydrated and healthier-looking.

$34, at First Aid Beauty

Photo: First Aid Beauty
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

By now, you've probably grabbed one of the 14 cleverly-named shades from Rihanna's first-ever lipstick range. From "Midnight Wasabi" green to a more subtle "Single," there's something for every type of beauty.

$18, at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick
Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick

Each shade in this expansive color collection is inspired by a place or thing that encompasses a wild adventure or magic memory. And it includes matte, metallic and satin finishes.

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Bite Beauty Prismatic Pearl Multistick
Bite Beauty Prismatic Pearl Multistick

The brand's top-selling multi-tasker expanded this year to include a holographic version, that can be used on the eyes, cheeks and lips.

$24, at Sephora

Photo: Bite Beauty
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | NuSkin ageLOC LumiSpa
NuSkin ageLOC LumiSpa

This dual-action skin care device provides the deep-cleansing benefits your skin needs, without the harsh exfoliation you may feel from other tools, like a brush. The first-of-its-kind system uses a soft silicone treatment head to cleanse away dirt, oil, makeup, pollutants and toxins.

$199, at NuSkin (Available January 6, 2018)

Photo: NuSkin
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Charlotte Tilbury Brightening Youth Glow
Charlotte Tilbury Brightening Youth Glow

The makeup artist's newest skin potion has silver pearlescent pigment super powers that bounce light to more flattering angles of the face, giving a gorgeous glow of clarity every day for brighter, more radiant skin.

$55, at Charlotte Tilbury

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Tatcha The Water Cream
Tatcha The Water Cream

The brand's first gel-to-foam cleanser is suitable for ALL skin types and lathers into a creamy foam that lifts away dirt, oil and impurities without ever over-drying. The silk-derived amino acids and ground Japanese Luffa Fruit fibers exfoliate to turn over dead skin cells and deeply decongest pores.

$68, at Tatcha

Photo: Tatcha
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Dew It All Eye Gel
Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Dew It All Eye Gel

Dealing with puffy and sore eyes? This hyaluronic acid and algae-infused treatment will immediately sooth skin and overtime, leave it more supple.

$48, at Dr. Dennis Gross

Photo: Dr. Dennis Gross
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | INC.credible Jelly Shot
INC.credible Jelly Shot

Thea Green, the founder of Nails Inc., is the brainchild behind this range of drugstore-priced makeup. Its first offering is a line of super sleek oil-infused quenchers for your pout.

$10, at Nails Inc.

Photo: INC.credible
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | DOPE Naturally Atomic Beauty
DOPE Naturally Atomic Beauty

This new product, which you can mix in with your smoothies, features the powerful and trending ingredient Fulvic Acid. It keeps the body hydrated, while promoting muscle regeneration, hair growth and cell recovery.

$55, at DOPE Naturally 

Photo: DOPE Naturally
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Skin Inc Oxy Recharge Bubble Mask
Skin Inc Oxy Recharge Bubble Mask

This 3-in-1 mask is a detox, peel and glow facial that transforms into a heaping helping of microbubbles as it sits on the face.

$55, at Skin Inc

Photo: Skin Inc
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks

These eye masks feel as good as they look. The gold foil isn't just decoration; it actually helps retain heat as hyaluronic acid, aloe leaf extract and lavender oil work to hydrate the under eye area.

$25, at Wander Beauty

Photo: Wander Beauty
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | NARS Spring 2018 Color Collection
NARS Spring 2018 Collection

The brand's upcoming color collection is all about luminosity and will include four limited- edition shimmering neutral shades of a NARS fan-favorite, "Lip Cover," two molten metallic shades of the Velvet Shadow Stick, one limited-edition brick-toned Liquid Blush and one limited-edition Highlighting Blush in an all-new formula.

$28-$30, at NARS (Available January 18 online and February 1 in-store)

Photo: NARS Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Merle Norman Shadow Stick
Merle Norman Shadow Stick

This year, the brand will launch new shades of its award-winning longwear and crease-resistant shadow stick  that can be used as a shadow, base under powder shadows or as a liner.

$18, at Merle Norman

Photo: Merle Norman
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | WUNDER2 Super Stay Liquid Liner
WUNDER2 Super Stay Liquid Liner

Waterproof and smudge-proof, the highly pigmented precision tip lets you create ultra-thin lines with an intense color payoff.

$15.95, at Wunder2

Photo: Wunder2
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel & Multi-Vitamin Infusion Oil
Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel & Multi-Vitamin Infusion Oil

The brand’s new Multi-Vitamin Infusion Oil is a first-to-market, multi-vitamin, multi-purpose, intuitive oil, while the Nutrient-Charged Water Gel is a weightless, water-based formula that increases hydration retention for up to five days.

$72, at Murad & $60, at Murad

 

Photo: Murad
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Scentbird Pineapple & White Amber Silky Conditioning Wash
Scentbird Pineapple & White Amber Silky Conditioning Wash

Made will all natural exfoliants and without paraben and sulfates, this new body wash, also available in Yuzu & Gingerwill transform your coveted shower time into an indulgent yet, purifying experience.

$18, at Scentbird (Available on January 8)

Photo: Scentbird
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | SATURDAY SKIN Rub-A-Dub Refining Peel Gel
SATURDAY SKIN Rub-A-Dub Refining Peel Gel

Made with natural enzymes from papaya and bromelain, this at-home face peel is the key to making dull skin look brighter and more even in the dead of winter.

$28, at Sephora

Photo: SATURDAY SKIN
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Ouai Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets
Ouai Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets

A few swipes of this paraben-free sheet on strands will leave them less prone to static and frizz.

$18, at Ouai

Photo: Ouai
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Living Proof Restore Smooth Blowout Concentrate
Living Proof Restore Smooth Blowout Concentrate

This heat-protectant will shield your strands from breakage and smooth them out for a healthy-looking finish.

$29, at Living Proof

Photo: Living Proof
STYLECASTER | New Beauty Products to Try in 2018 | Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer
Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer

Powder Posse, A Short Reprise and Peaceful Paranoia are the names of this brand's newest shades, all of which are pretty versions of mauve and lilac.

$18 each, at Smith & Cult

Photo: Smith & Cult

