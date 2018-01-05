32 New Beauty Products to Try in 2018

We’ve already waxed poetic about the drugstore finds we’ll be hoarding in the New Year, but let’s not forget about the revolving door of hair, skin and makeup innovations being unleashed in Sephora and other department stores. Brands never stop trying to top their latest and greatest products and as the ones who shop it all, we only benefit from their hard work.
And in 2018, the bar has been raised higher than ever. Just weeks after celebrating the buzziest launches of 2017, we find ourselves overwhelmed with a slew of newbies that are already the talk of beauty circles everywhere. From Pat McGrath’s latest lippie to an invisible sunscreen, these are the products we guarantee you’ll want to try this year.
Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Lip Balm
The boundary-breaking makeup artist's latest lip product is housed in a white lacquer iteration of her couture-cased, signature bullet. The luminous lip balm protects from free radicals with an antioxidant, vitamin-rich, and anti-aging formula that glides on flawlessly.
$38, at Pat McGrath Labs
Jane Iredale Eco-Friendly Brush Collection
The super-soft, synthetic collection is 100% animal-free, using synthetic Naturon and Taklon fibers to deliver superior coverage and a buildable, forgiving application.
$10-$50, at Jane Iredale (Available January 15)
Origins Original Skin Cleansing Makeup-Removing Jelly
This lightweight formula, made with soothing willowherb, melts into a milky cleanser that dissolves dirt and can be easily rinsed off.
$23, at Origins
Dior Capture Youth Serum
Dior's new skin care line, fronted by Cara Delevingne, includes this group of highly concentrated treatments, each of which target a specific concern, such as redness and brightening.
$95, at Sephora
Kiehl's Powerful Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate
One of the brand's best-selling serums got upgraded for the new year with even more Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid so you can have your glowiest skin yet.
$62, at Kiehl's
Milk Makeup Glitter Stick
This iridescent glitter stick, suitable for all skin tones, is also ultra-moisturizing. It's made with a powerhouse mix of mango butter, coconut oil, avocado oil and more.
$30, at Milk Makeup
NARS Radiant Longwear Foundation
The brand's newest range of full coverage is fade-resistant and wearable for up to 16 hours. And the number of shades included isn't too shabby, either.
$49, at NARS
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
This totally invisible, weightless, makeup-gripping SPF primer protects the skin against damaging blue light radiation from your computer screen and electronic devices.
$32, at Supergoop!
Hello FAB Coconut Water Cream
This oil-free moisturizer delivers electrolytes to the skin, leaving it more hydrated and healthier-looking.
$34, at First Aid Beauty
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
By now, you've probably grabbed one of the 14 cleverly-named shades from Rihanna's first-ever lipstick range. From "Midnight Wasabi" green to a more subtle "Single," there's something for every type of beauty.
$18, at Fenty Beauty
Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick
Each shade in this expansive color collection is inspired by a place or thing that encompasses a wild adventure or magic memory. And it includes matte, metallic and satin finishes.
$8, at Sephora
Bite Beauty Prismatic Pearl Multistick
The brand's top-selling multi-tasker expanded this year to include a holographic version, that can be used on the eyes, cheeks and lips.
$24, at Sephora
NuSkin ageLOC LumiSpa
This dual-action skin care device provides the deep-cleansing benefits your skin needs, without the harsh exfoliation you may feel from other tools, like a brush. The first-of-its-kind system uses a soft silicone treatment head to cleanse away dirt, oil, makeup, pollutants and toxins.
$199, at NuSkin (Available January 6, 2018)
Charlotte Tilbury Brightening Youth Glow
The makeup artist's newest skin potion has silver pearlescent pigment super powers that bounce light to more flattering angles of the face, giving a gorgeous glow of clarity every day for brighter, more radiant skin.
$55, at Charlotte Tilbury
Tatcha The Water Cream
The brand's first gel-to-foam cleanser is suitable for ALL skin types and lathers into a creamy foam that lifts away dirt, oil and impurities without ever over-drying. The silk-derived amino acids and ground Japanese Luffa Fruit fibers exfoliate to turn over dead skin cells and deeply decongest pores.
$68, at Tatcha
Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Dew It All Eye Gel
Dealing with puffy and sore eyes? This hyaluronic acid and algae-infused treatment will immediately sooth skin and overtime, leave it more supple.
$48, at Dr. Dennis Gross
INC.credible Jelly Shot
Thea Green, the founder of Nails Inc., is the brainchild behind this range of drugstore-priced makeup. Its first offering is a line of super sleek oil-infused quenchers for your pout.
$10, at Nails Inc.
DOPE Naturally Atomic Beauty
This new product, which you can mix in with your smoothies, features the powerful and trending ingredient Fulvic Acid. It keeps the body hydrated, while promoting muscle regeneration, hair growth and cell recovery.
$55, at DOPE Naturally
Skin Inc Oxy Recharge Bubble Mask
This 3-in-1 mask is a detox, peel and glow facial that transforms into a heaping helping of microbubbles as it sits on the face.
$55, at Skin Inc
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks
These eye masks feel as good as they look. The gold foil isn't just decoration; it actually helps retain heat as hyaluronic acid, aloe leaf extract and lavender oil work to hydrate the under eye area.
$25, at Wander Beauty
NARS Spring 2018 Collection
The brand's upcoming color collection is all about luminosity and will include four limited- edition shimmering neutral shades of a NARS fan-favorite, "Lip Cover," two molten metallic shades of the Velvet Shadow Stick, one limited-edition brick-toned Liquid Blush and one limited-edition Highlighting Blush in an all-new formula.
$28-$30, at NARS (Available January 18 online and February 1 in-store)
Merle Norman Shadow Stick
This year, the brand will launch new shades of its award-winning longwear and crease-resistant shadow stick that can be used as a shadow, base under powder shadows or as a liner.
$18, at Merle Norman
WUNDER2 Super Stay Liquid Liner
Waterproof and smudge-proof, the highly pigmented precision tip lets you create ultra-thin lines with an intense color payoff.
$15.95, at Wunder2
Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel & Multi-Vitamin Infusion Oil
The brand’s new Multi-Vitamin Infusion Oil is a first-to-market, multi-vitamin, multi-purpose, intuitive oil, while the Nutrient-Charged Water Gel is a weightless, water-based formula that increases hydration retention for up to five days.
$72, at Murad & $60, at Murad
Scentbird Pineapple & White Amber Silky Conditioning Wash
Made will all natural exfoliants and without paraben and sulfates, this new body wash, also available in Yuzu & Ginger, will transform your coveted shower time into an indulgent yet, purifying experience.
$18, at Scentbird (Available on January 8)
SATURDAY SKIN Rub-A-Dub Refining Peel Gel
Made with natural enzymes from papaya and bromelain, this at-home face peel is the key to making dull skin look brighter and more even in the dead of winter.
$28, at Sephora
Ouai Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets
A few swipes of this paraben-free sheet on strands will leave them less prone to static and frizz.
$18, at Ouai
Living Proof Restore Smooth Blowout Concentrate
This heat-protectant will shield your strands from breakage and smooth them out for a healthy-looking finish.
$29, at Living Proof
Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer
Powder Posse, A Short Reprise and Peaceful Paranoia are the names of this brand's newest shades, all of which are pretty versions of mauve and lilac.
$18 each, at Smith & Cult
