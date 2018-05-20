The Newest Beauty Products for Your Summer Routine

Regardless of how long, short, or product-packed your beauty routine is, keeping up with the newness is definitely helpful. In addition to getting a crash course on the latest innovation and buzzy ingredients, keeping the latest products in stock gives us all an excuse to shop, an activity we rarely object to. And with the official start of summer just one month away, our favorite brands have already started unveiling what they have to offer in the coming months.
As usual, we’ve got all bases covered with a wide range of price points because not everyone is a fan of the drugstore, and sometimes, a girl just wants to splurge, too. Peruse the best summer 2018 hair, skin, and makeup launches ahead.
ARM&HAMMER Invisible Foot & Body Spray Powder
ARM&HAMMER
Giorgio Armani Lip Vibes
Giorgio Armani
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick-Gemini
Bite Beauty
Burt's Bees Liquid Lipstick
Burt's Bees
Col-Lab Fairy Nude Face & Eye Highlighting Palettes
Col-Lab
Dermelect Microfacial Exfoliating Masque
Dermelect
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Elemis
Sézane x Fresh La Vie En Rose Capsule Collection
Fresh
Grace Eleyae Satin Lined Turban
Grace Eleyae
INC.redible My Dirty Mouth
INC.redible
IsaDora Precise Roll-on Liner
IsaDora
Kinky-Curly Pool Party
Kinky-Curly
L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara- Limited Edition
L’Oréal Paris
Laura Geller Hamptons Face Palette
Laura Geller
Lime Crime Wet Cherry Gloss
Lime Crime
L'Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Les Chocolats Scented Liquid Lipstick
L'Oreal
Marc Jacobs Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter in Fantasy
Marc Jacobs
Mary Kay TimeWise Miracle Set 3D Set
Mary Kay
Noughty To The Rescue Intense Moisture Treatment
Noughty
NuMe Megastar X
NuMe
Patchology AquaFlash
Patchology
Priori TETRA SPF 50 Sunscreen
Priori
Stowaway Cosmetics Multi-Stick Trio
Stowaway Cosmetics
Touch in Sol No Poreblem Eraser
Touch in Sol
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Body Perfect Tan
Victoria's Secret
Wander Beauty Catch The Light Highlighter and Glowtion
Wander Beauty
Zoya Sunshine Collection
Zoya