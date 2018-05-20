StyleCaster
The Newest Beauty Products for Your Summer Routine

The Newest Beauty Products for Your Summer Routine

The Newest Beauty Products for Your Summer Routine
Regardless of how long, short, or product-packed your beauty routine is, keeping up with the newness is definitely helpful. In addition to getting a crash course on the latest innovation and buzzy ingredients, keeping the latest products in stock gives us all an excuse to shop, an activity we rarely object to. And with the official start of summer just one month away, our favorite brands have already started unveiling what they have to offer in the coming months.

As usual, we’ve got all bases covered with a wide range of price points because not everyone is a fan of the drugstore, and sometimes, a girl just wants to splurge, too. Peruse the best summer 2018 hair, skin, and makeup launches ahead.

STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | ARM&HAMMER Invisible Foot & Body Spray Powder
ARM&HAMMER Invisible Foot & Body Spray Powder

$6.99 at Target

Photo: ARM&HAMMER
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Giorgio Armani Lip Vibes
Giorgio Armani Lip Vibes

$38 at Giorgio Armani Beauty

Photo: Giorgio Armani
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick-Gemini
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick-Gemini

$26 at Sephora (May 21)

Photo: Bite Beauty
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Burt's Bees Liquid Lipstick
Burt's Bees Liquid Lipstick

$10 at Burt's Bees

Photo: Burt's Bees
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Col-Lab Fairy Nude Face & Eye Highlighting Palettes
Col-Lab Fairy Nude Face & Eye Highlighting Palettes

$16.99 at Sally Beauty

Photo: Col-Lab
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Dermelect Microfacial Exfoliating Masque
Dermelect Microfacial Exfoliating Masque

$38 at Dermelect

Photo: Dermelect
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

$59 at Elemis

Photo: Elemis
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Sézane x Fresh La Vie En Rose Capsule Collection
Sézane x Fresh La Vie En Rose Capsule Collection

$64 at Fresh

Photo: Fresh
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Grace Eleyae Satin Lined Turban
Grace Eleyae Satin Lined Turban

$44 at Grace Eleyae

Photo: Grace Eleyae
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | INC.redible My Dirty Mouth
INC.redible My Dirty Mouth

$8 at Nails Inc.

Photo: INC.redible
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | IsaDora Precise Roll-on Liner
IsaDora Precise Roll-on Liner

$17 at Walgreens

Photo: IsaDora
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Kinky-Curly Pool Party
Kinky-Curly Pool Party

$12 at Kinky-Curly

Photo: Kinky-Curly
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara- Limited Edition
L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara- Limited Edition

$9.99 at L'Oreal Paris

Photo: L’Oréal Paris
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Laura Geller Hamptons Face Palette
Laura Geller Hamptons Face Palette

$32 at Laura Geller

Photo: Laura Geller
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Lime Crime Wet Cherry Gloss
Lime Crime Wet Cherry Gloss

$18 at Lime Crime

Photo: Lime Crime
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | L'Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Les Chocolats Scented Liquid Lipstick
L'Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Les Chocolats Scented Liquid Lipstick

$9.99 at L'Oreal Paris

Photo: L'Oreal
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Marc Jacobs Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter in Fantasy
Marc Jacobs Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter in Fantasy

$44 at Sephora

Photo: Marc Jacobs
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Mary Kay TimeWise Miracle Set 3D Set
Mary Kay TimeWise Miracle Set 3D Set

$110 at Mary Kay

Photo: Mary Kay
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Noughty To The Rescue Intense Moisture Treatment
Noughty To The Rescue Intense Moisture Treatment

$12.99 at Noughty

Photo: Noughty
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | NuMe Megastar X
NuMe Megastar X

$179 at NuMe

Photo: NuMe
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Patchology AquaFlash
Patchology AquaFlash

$35 at Patchology

Photo: Patchology
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Priori TETRA SPF 50 Sunscreen
Priori TETRA SPF 50 Sunscreen

$90 at Priori

Photo: Priori
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Stowaway Cosmetics Multi-Stick Trio
Stowaway Cosmetics Multi-Stick Trio

$22 at Stowaway Cosmetics

Photo: Stowaway Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Touch in Sol No Poreblem Eraser
Touch in Sol No Poreblem Eraser

$14 at Sephora

Photo: Touch in Sol
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Victoria's Secret Bombshell Body Perfect Tan
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Body Perfect Tan

$18 at Victoria's Secret

Photo: Victoria's Secret
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Wander Beauty Catch The Light Highlighter and Glowtion
Wander Beauty Catch The Light Highlighter and Glowtion

$34 at Wander Beauty

Photo: Wander Beauty
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Zoya Sunshine Collection
Zoya Sunshine Collection

$10 at Zoya

Photo: Zoya

