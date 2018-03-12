13 Vibrant New Polish Colors to Brighten up Your Digits This Spring

When it comes to our beauty routines, be they complicated or simple, nothing brings us more joy than a fresh manicure. And while some get annoyed by the number of color choices sitting on a salon wall, we actually find the search a bit thrilling; especially when the powers that be let us bring our own options from home.

With another spring season on the horizon, big-name brands such as OPI and Essie are already unleashing vibrant hues that reflect the warm weather we’ll soon get to bask in. So whether you’re making an appointment with your go-to technician or planning to do it yourself, here are 13 new polish shades for your upcoming paint job.