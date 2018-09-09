StyleCaster
The Newest Shower Gels and Solid Soaps for Your Next Cleansing Sesh

Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Self-care means different things to different people, but for some, a fragrant shower or bath is the simplest way to hit the reset button… and practice good hygiene, of course. With every season comes a slew of new hair and makeup products to swipe and slather, but oftentimes, bath and body options fall under the radar.

MORE: 15 Decadent Bath Products That Are Almost Too Pretty to Use

We may not walk out the door wearing shower gel or bar soap, but that doesn’t mean we can’t spoil ourself with a smell-good sesh before or after a busy day. Just in time for fall, there’s a handful of new cleansing products just waiting to claim space inside your shower. Here are the ones that should be in your virtual shopping cart.

STYLECASTER | New Body Washes and Bar Soaps | Dove Anti-Stress Micellar Water Beauty Bar (4-Pack)
Dove Anti-Stress Micellar Water Beauty Bar (4-Pack)

Who better than Dove to harness the benefits of its classic bar soap formula with the cleansing power of micellar water, typically found in makeup remover?

$5.49 at Target

Photo: Dove
STYLECASTER | New Body Washes and Bar Soaps | G.M. Collin Body Orange Blossoms Shower Gel
G.M. Collin Body Orange Blossoms Shower Gel

Cleanse, restore moisture and smooth the skin with just a dollop of this floral-scented gel cleanser.

$19.50 at Beauty Bridge

Photo: G.M. Collin
STYLECASTER | New Body Washes and Bar Soaps | Little Barn Apothecary Muhuhu + Clementine Body Wash
Little Barn Apothecary Muhuhu + Clementine Body Wash

This woodsy wash contains antioxidant-rich clementine, antiseptic ylang ylang oil and hydrating aloe.

$16 at Little Barn Apothecary

Photo: Little Barn Apothecary
STYLECASTER | New Body Washes and Bar Soaps | Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter & Rose Bountiful Moisture Bar Soap
Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter & Rose Bountiful Moisture Bar Soap

Like coconut oil, murumuru butter softens and heals dry skin.

$6.99 at Ulta

Photo: Love Beauty and Planet
STYLECASTER | New Body Washes and Bar Soaps | Method Stay Hydrated Body Wash
Method Stay Hydrated Body Wash

Enjoy the scent of coconut milk as you wash off the grime of a sweaty workout with this vitamin-E-infused cleanser.

$6.99 at Target

Photo: Method
STYLECASTER | New Body Washes and Bar Soaps | Nivea Foaming Silk Mousse Body Wash in Vanilla Caramel
Nivea Foaming Silk Mousse Body Wash in Vanilla Caramel

No washcloth or loofah needed to work up a lather with this ultra-rich, moisturizing formula.

$6.49 at CVS

Photo: Nivea
STYLECASTER | New Body Washes and Bar Soaps | Olay Foaming Whip White Strawberry & Mint Body Wash
Olay Foaming Whip White Strawberry & Mint Body Wash

This light foam lathers into a rich cream and the entire bottle will last you up to 30+ showers.

$5.49 at Target

Photo: Olay
STYLECASTER | New Body Washes and Bar Soaps | Ren Clean Skincare Atlantic Kelp & Magnesium Ocean Plastic Body Wash
Ren Clean Skincare Atlantic Kelp & Magnesium Ocean Plastic Body Wash

This bottle is made with 100 percent recycled plastic, 20 percent of which is reclaimed ocean plastic. Oh, and the pump is metal-free, too.

$27 at Ren Clean Skincare

Photo: Ren Clean Skincare
STYLECASTER | New Body Washes and Bar Soaps | Saje Wellness Eczema Ease Soap Bar
Saje Wellness Eczema Ease Soap Bar

Olive oil, lemongrass and lavender make this a prime soothing cleanser for sensitive skin.

$6.95 at Saje Wellness

Photo: Saje Wellness
STYLECASTER | New Body Washes and Bar Soaps | Schmidt's Jasmine Tea Body Wash
Schmidt's Jasmine Tea Body Wash

Nothing but plant-based ingredients, like ocean-sourced algae and organic argan oil, to be found in this drugstore wash.

$9.99 at Target

Photo: Schmidt's Naturals
STYLECASTER | New Body Washes and Bar Soaps | Soap & Glory Call of Fruity Bubble In Paradise Body Wash
Soap & Glory Call of Fruity Bubble In Paradise Body Wash

The custom fragrance of this entire "Call of Fruity" collection includes hibiscus, juicy cantaloupe melon and cedarwood notes.

$10 at Soap & Glory

Photo: Soap & Glory

