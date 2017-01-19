GUYS: Here’s Every Single Product Sephora Just Released for Spring 2017

Oh, what’s that, you ask? That tiny noise off in the distant? Oh, nothing—just the sound of your entire savings account crashing, burning, and disappearing in approximately 10 minutes, which is about the time it takes to shop all 120+ products (we couldn’t count them all, but guesstimates are cool, right?) in Sephora’s massive new 2017 collection that just launched this week.

Yes, your heart just stopped, and yes, we have pictures and info on every single product in the lineup, including the Easy Smoky Eye Stick, an eyeshadow crayon that’s equipped with a soft stipple brush on the end to make hazy, smoky eyes ridiculously easy, the Sweet Balm, a slide-up tinted lip balm that’s pretty much identical to the kinds you knew and loved in 2001, and the Dimensional Highlighting Palette, a palette of five gloss-like highlighters for the ultimate cheekbone shine. And, of course, a billion brushes, lip tints, scrubs, gadgets, pouches, cleansing waters, contour palettes, and more.

So grab your credit card (or maybe hide it?), then scroll down and get ready to add about 100 new products to your birthday wish list. Or, you know, just but everything now and pretend like it never happened—that’s healthy, right? Right. Happy shopping!