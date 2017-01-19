StyleCaster
GUYS: Here’s Every Single Product Sephora Just Released for Spring 2017

GUYS: Here’s Every Single Product Sephora Just Released for Spring 2017

GUYS: Here’s Every Single Product Sephora Just Released for Spring 2017
Photo: ImaxTree

Oh, what’s that, you ask? That tiny noise off in the distant? Oh, nothing—just the sound of your entire savings account crashing, burning, and disappearing in approximately 10 minutes, which is about the time it takes to shop all 120+ products (we couldn’t count them all, but guesstimates are cool, right?) in Sephora’s massive new 2017 collection that just launched this week.

Yes, your heart just stopped, and yes, we have pictures and info on every single product in the lineup, including the Easy Smoky Eye Stick, an eyeshadow crayon that’s equipped with a soft stipple brush on the end to make hazy, smoky eyes ridiculously easy, the Sweet Balm, a slide-up tinted lip balm that’s pretty much identical to the kinds you knew and loved in 2001, and the Dimensional Highlighting Palette, a palette of five gloss-like highlighters for the ultimate cheekbone shine. And, of course, a billion brushes, lip tints, scrubs, gadgets, pouches, cleansing waters, contour palettes, and more.

So grab your credit card (or maybe hide it?), then scroll down and get ready to add about 100 new products to your birthday wish list. Or, you know, just but everything now and pretend like it never happened—that’s healthy, right? Right. Happy shopping!

Foundation & Concealer Brush #203
Sephora Collection Foundation & Concealer Brush #203, $26; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Multitasker Face & Concealer Brush #202
Sephora Collection Multitasker Face & Concealer Brush #202, $30; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Face Powder & Blush Brush #201
Sephora Collection Face Powder & Blush Brush #201, $30; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Frosted Light The Vacationer
Sephora Collection Frosted Light The Vacationer, $49; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Frosted Light Large Traincase
Sephora Collection Frosted Light Large Traincase, $100; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
The Sculptor Airbrush Sponge
Sephora Collection The Sculptor Airbrush Sponge, $12; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
The Pointer Blending Sponges
Sephora Collection The Pointer Blending Sponges, $12; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Sweet Balm In Violet
Sephora Collection Sweet Balm In Violet, $6; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Sweet Balm In Pink
Sephora Collection Sweet Balm In Pink, $6; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Sweet Balm In Coral
Sephora Collection Sweet Balm In Coral, $6; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Smooth Finisher Exfoliating Bath Mitt
Sephora Collection Smooth Finisher Exfoliating Bath Mitt, $10; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Set In Stone Brush Set
Sephora Collection Set In Stone Brush Set, $85; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Pro Universal Curler
Sephora Collection x Utowa Pro Universal Curler, $19; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Rough Patch Pumice Stone Pedi Tool
Sephora Collection Rough Patch Pumice Stone Pedi Tool, $10; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Rouge Lip Tint In Cassis
Sephora Collection Rouge Lip Tint In Cassis (available in eight colors), $12; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Rouge Lip Tint In Red
Sephora Collection Rouge Lip Tint In Red (available in eight colors), $12; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Rouge Lip Tint In Rose
Sephora Collection Rouge Lip Tint In Rose (available in eight colors), $12; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Rouge Gel Lip Liner In Pardon My French
Sephora Collection Rouge Gel Lip Liner In Pardon My French (available in 26 colors), $12; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Rouge Gel Lip Liner In Mid Day Rosé
Sephora Collection Rouge Gel Lip Liner In Mid Day Rosé (available in 26 colors), $12; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Rouge Gel Lip Liner In Nude Beach
Sephora Collection Rouge Gel Lip Liner In Nude Beach (available in 26 colors), $12; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Polish Up Silicone Brush Cleansing Pad
Sephora Collection Polish Up Silicone Brush Cleansing Pad, $14; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Perfection Mist Airbrush Foundation In Cocoa
Sephora Collection Perfection Mist Airbrush Foundation In Cocoa (available in 13 shades), $28; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Perfection Mist Airbrush Foundation In Amber
Sephora Collection Perfection Mist Airbrush Foundation In Amber (available in 13 shades), $28; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Perfection Mist Airbrush Foundation In Toffee
Sephora Collection Perfection Mist Airbrush Foundation In Toffee (available in 13 shades), $28; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Perfect & Restore Sponge and Solid Brush Cleaner Set
Sephora Collection Perfect & Restore Sponge and Solid Brush Cleaner Set, $14; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Color Switch By Vera Mona Brush Cleaner
Sephora Collection Color Switch By Vera Mona Brush Cleaner Travel Size, $14; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Mini Deluxe Charcoal Antibacterial Brush Set
Sephora Collection Mini Deluxe Charcoal Antibacterial Brush Set, $42; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Micellar Cleansing Water In Green Tea
Sephora Collection Micellar Cleansing Water In Green Tea, $7.50; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora
Sephora Collection Micellar Cleansing Milk In Rose
Sephora Collection Micellar Cleansing Milk In Rose, $7.50; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora
Micellar Cleansing Milk In Coconut Water
Sephora Collection Micellar Cleansing Milk In Coconut Water, $7.50; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora
Micellar Cleansing Water In Charcoal
Sephora Collection Micellar Cleansing Water In Charcoal, $7.50; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora
Cream Lip Stains
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stains (available in 41 colors), $14 Each; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Lip Scrub In Honey
Sephora Collection Lip Scrub In Honey, $6; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Lip Balm In Almond
Sephora Collection Lip Balm In Almond (available in five colors), $6; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Lip Balm In Coconut
Sephora Collection Lip Balm in Coconut (available in five colors), $6; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Illuminate Palette
Sephora Collection Illuminate Palette, $28; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Face Time Complexion Brush Set
Sephora Collection Face Time Complexion Brush Set, $48; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Brush Meets Comb: Hair Brush Cleaning Tool
Sephora Collection Brush Meets Comb: Hair Brush Cleaning Tool, $10; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Far & Away Silcone Travel Tube
Sephora Collection Far & Away Silcone Travel Tube, $8; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Far & Away Silcone Travel Tube
Sephora Collection Far & Away Silcone Travel Tube, $8; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Eggspert Mini Sponges
Sephora Collection Eggspert Mini Sponges, $12; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Easy Smoky Eye Stick Eyeshadow In Gleaming Green
Sephora Collection Easy Smoky Eye Stick Eyeshadow, $14 (available in five colors); at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Easy Smoky Eye Stick Eyeshadow In Midnight Blue
Sephora Collection Easy Smoky Eye Stick Eyeshadow In Midnight Blue, $14 (available in five colors); at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Easy Smoky Eye Stick Eyeshadow In Mystic Brown
Sephora Collection Easy Smoky Eye Stick Eyeshadow In Midnight Blue, $14 (available in five colors); at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Easy Smoky Eye Stick Eyeshadow In Pitch Black
Sephora Collection Easy Smoky Eye Stick Eyeshadow In Pitch Black, $14 (available in five colors); at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Sephora Pro Dimensional Highlighting Palette In Warm
Sephora Collection Sephora Pro Dimensional Highlighting Palette In Warm (available in two colors), $42; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Contour Palette
Sephora Collection Contour Palette, $28; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora
Contour & Color Liner and Lipstick Duo In Rosewood
Sephora Collection Contour & Color Liner and Lipstick Duo In Rosewood (available in eight shades), $16; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Contour & Color Liner and Lipstick Duo In Burgundy
Sephora Collection Contour & Color Liner and Lipstick Duo In Burgundy (available in eight shades), $16; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Contour & Color Liner and Lipstick Duo In Pink
Sephora Collection Contour & Color Liner and Lipstick Duo In Pink (available in eight shades), $16; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
V For Volume Colored Mascara In Turquoise
Sephora Collection V For Volume Colored Mascara In Turquoise, $10; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora
V For Volume Colored Mascara In Purple
Sephora Collection V For Volume Colored Mascara In Purple, $10; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
V For Volume Colored Mascara In Marsala
Sephora Collection V For Volume Colored Mascara In Marsala, $10; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
V For Volume Colored Mascara In Blue
Sephora Collection V For Volume Colored Mascara In Blue, $10; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Cloud Cover Large Powder Puff
Sephora Collection Cloud Cover Large Powder Puff, $10; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Cleansing and Exfoliating Wipes in Pomegranate
Sephora Collection Cleansing and Exfoliating Wipes in Pomegranate (available in six scents and formulas), $7.50 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Cleansing & Exfoliating Cleansing Cream in Charcoal
Sephora Collection Cleansing & Exfoliating Cleansing Cream in Charcoal (available in six formulas), $7.50; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Cleansing & Exfoliating Cleansing Cream in Pomegranate
Sephora Collection Cleansing & Exfoliating Cleansing Cream in Pomegranate (available in six formulas), $7.50; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Lashcraft Length & Volume Mascara
Sephora Collection Lashcraft Length & Volume Mascara, $7; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Beauty Amplifier Set and Refresh Spray
Sephora Collection Beauty Amplifier Set and Refresh Spray, $9; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Pro Core Diffuser Angled #95
Sephora Collection Pro Core Diffuser Angled #95, $36; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Pro Core Diffuser #94
Sephora Collection Pro Core Diffuser #94, $36; at Sephora              

Photo: Sephora
Pro Airbrush Blender #78
Sephora Collection Pro Airbrush Blender #78, $36; at Sephora        

Photo: Sephora
Filler & Spoolie Brush #208
Sephora Collection Filler & Spoolie Brush #208, $14; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Eye Angled Liner & Smudge Brush #207
Sephora Collection Eye Angled Liner & Smudge Brush #207, $18; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Large & Precision Shadow Brush
Sephora Collection Large & Precision Shadow Brush, $20; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Eye Shadow & Crease Brush
Sephora Collection Eye Shadow & Crease Brush, $20; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Shape & Highlight Brush
Sephora Collection Shape & Highlight Brush, $28; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

