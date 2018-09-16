StyleCaster
The Newest Brands You Can Shop at Sephora

The Newest Brands You Can Shop at Sephora

The Newest Brands You Can Shop at Sephora
Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

Anyone who’s ever stepped foot inside a Sephora has experienced that immediate wave of overwhelming anxiety. Sure, there’s a treasure trove of pretty much everything you need to complete a daily beauty regimen, but that’s also the challenge. You have to sift through a whole lot to narrow down your choices.

And given the fact that new products are constantly being thrown into rotation, it can feel like a never-ending process. So, while we can’t stop the store from adding to its stock (and why would we want to anyway?), we can make life a little easier by spotlighting the newest arrivals. Ahead are a few brands that have joined the Sephora family since 2017.

STYLECASTER | The Newest Brands at Sephora | Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

Earlier this year, the namesake collection of one of Hollywood's most in-demand makeup artists hit Sephora shelves.

$100 at Sephora

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury
STYLECASTER | The Newest Brands at Sephora | Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Clay Mask
Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Clay Mask

$55 at Sephora

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury
STYLECASTER | The Newest Brands at Sephora | Bioeffect EGF Serum
Bioeffect EGF Serum

This month, the brand's luxe clean beauty products officially joined the Sephora ranks.

$160 at Sephora

Photo: Bioeffect
STYLECASTER | The Newest Brands at Sephora | Bioeffect Micellar Cleansing Water
Bioeffect Micellar Cleansing Water

$70 at Sephora

Photo: Bioeffect
STYLECASTER | The Newest Brands at Sephora | Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Last summer, K-beauty enthusiasts were ecstatic to finally see this brand available at Sephora.

$25 at Sephora

Photo: Laneige
STYLECASTER | The Newest Brands at Sephora | Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

$20 at Sephora

Photo: Laneige
STYLECASTER | The Newest Brands at Sephora | Peace Out Acne Healing Dots
Peace Out Acne Healing Dots

When this brand launched in Sephora last summer, these acne-busters sold out in under two weeks.

$19 at Sephora

Photo: Peace Out
STYLECASTER | The Newest Brands at Sephora | Peace Out Pore Treatment Strips
Peace Out Pore Treatment Strips

$19 at Sephora

Photo: Peace Out
STYLECASTER | The Newest Brands at Sephora | Volition Snow Mushroom Water Serum
Volition Snow Mushroom Water Serum

This brand, powered by the voting power of consumers, made its Sephora debut in April 2017.

$62 at Sephora

Photo: Volition
STYLECASTER | The Newest Brands at Sephora | Volition Prismatic Luminizing Shield SPF 50
Volition Prismatic Luminizing Shield SPF 50

$35 at Sephora

Photo: Volition
STYLECASTER | The Newest Brands at Sephora | Antonym Certified Organic Baked Blush
Antonym Certified Organic Baked Blush

Last summer, this beautiful natural makeup brand debuted within Sephora's clean beauty sector.

$36 at Sephora

Photo: Antonym
STYLECASTER | The Newest Brands at Sephora | Antonym Skin Esteem Organic Liquid Foundation
Antonym Skin Esteem Organic Liquid Foundation

$52 at Sephora

Photo: Antonym
STYLECASTER | The Newest Brands at Sephora | Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream

As of August 2017, this legendary skin care brand began selling its lineup in Sephora stores.

$29.50 at Sephora

Photo: Kiehl's
STYLECASTER | The Newest Brands at Sephora | Kiehl's Creme de Corps
Kiehl's Creme de Corps

$30 at Sephora

Photo: Kiehl's
STYLECASTER | The Newest Brands at Sephora | Cocofloss
Cocofloss

In 2017, this luxury oral care brand hit Sephora shelves and reminded us all that flossing is very important.

$8 at Sephora

Photo: Cocofloss
STYLECASTER | The Newest Brands at Sephora | Summer Fridays Overtime Mask
Summer Fridays Overtime Mask

Earlier this year, the skin care brand, started by influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores, quickly became a favorite of celebs and Sephora VIBs.

$44 at Sephora

Photo: Summer Fridays
STYLECASTER | The Newest Brands at Sephora | Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

$48 at Sephora

Photo: Summer Fridays

