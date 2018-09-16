The Newest Brands You Can Shop at Sephora

Anyone who’s ever stepped foot inside a Sephora has experienced that immediate wave of overwhelming anxiety. Sure, there’s a treasure trove of pretty much everything you need to complete a daily beauty regimen, but that’s also the challenge. You have to sift through a whole lot to narrow down your choices.
And given the fact that new products are constantly being thrown into rotation, it can feel like a never-ending process. So, while we can’t stop the store from adding to its stock (and why would we want to anyway?), we can make life a little easier by spotlighting the newest arrivals. Ahead are a few brands that have joined the Sephora family since 2017.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
Earlier this year, the namesake collection of one of Hollywood's most in-demand makeup artists hit Sephora shelves.
Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Clay Mask
Bioeffect EGF Serum
This month, the brand's luxe clean beauty products officially joined the Sephora ranks.
Bioeffect Micellar Cleansing Water
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
Last summer, K-beauty enthusiasts were ecstatic to finally see this brand available at Sephora.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Peace Out Acne Healing Dots
When this brand launched in Sephora last summer, these acne-busters sold out in under two weeks.
Peace Out Pore Treatment Strips
Volition Snow Mushroom Water Serum
This brand, powered by the voting power of consumers, made its Sephora debut in April 2017.
Volition Prismatic Luminizing Shield SPF 50
Antonym Certified Organic Baked Blush
Last summer, this beautiful natural makeup brand debuted within Sephora's clean beauty sector.
Antonym Skin Esteem Organic Liquid Foundation
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
As of August 2017, this legendary skin care brand began selling its lineup in Sephora stores.
Kiehl's Creme de Corps
Cocofloss
In 2017, this luxury oral care brand hit Sephora shelves and reminded us all that flossing is very important.
Summer Fridays Overtime Mask
Earlier this year, the skin care brand, started by influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores, quickly became a favorite of celebs and Sephora VIBs.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
