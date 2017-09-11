Maybelline Is Reportedly Launching a New Mascara, and It Sounds Major

Get your vanities ready—a new mascara is gracing the New York Fashion Week runway and we can’t wait to get our hands on it. As reported by Allure, who caught up with Maybelline’s lead makeup artist, Grace Lee, backstage at fashion week, Total Temptation only requires one coat to make your eyes pop: “It’s almost too amazing, one layer is almost too much,” said Lee. “Some people are like, it’s never too much but on this look, it’s almost too much.”

One-upping the brand’s already-iconic mascaras—like Colossal Big Shot Mascara, which was used on Jason Wu’s models at NYFW, and celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman’s go-to, Lash Sensational Mascara—Maybelline’s new mascara, Total Temptation, is supposedly inkier, bolder and longer-lasting than its counterparts.

Public School SS18 'Come Again' | Behind the Scenes A post shared by PUBLIC SCHOOL (@publicschoolnyc) on Sep 10, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

Lee said she only needed to use one swipe of the soon-to-launch mascara on models at the Public School NYFW show to achieve a sultry vibe with super-lush, jet-black lashes—minus the clump factor. Bonus: the formulation also contains coconut oil, which means it doesn’t just go on smooth, but is also ultra-nourishing.

Updated at 5:30PM EST: A spokesperson for Maybelline confirmed that Total Temptation is set to launch in January 2018, but was unable to confirm any more details at this time.